Van dam lake offers canoeing among drifting ice floes

VAN

As temperatures rise in the eastern city of Van’s Gürpınar district, adventure seekers have taken to the partially thawed Zernek Dam Lake for a one-of-a-kind canoeing experience among drifting ice floes.

During the harsh winter months, when temperatures occasionally plummeted to minus 20 degrees Celsius, the entire surface of the lake was frozen solid. Now, with the arrival of warmer weather, the melting ice has created a striking landscape — an irresistible invitation for outdoor enthusiasts.

Seizing the opportunity, members of a local nature sports club loaded their canoes onto vehicles and made their way to the lake’s shore.

Club member Mesut Gül shared his excitement about the unique conditions at the lake, noting that they had been eagerly waiting for the ice to start melting. “We’ve done many outdoor activities in different locations before, but this was our first time canoeing through ice floes,” Gül noted.

Another member, extreme sports enthusiast Muhlis Kaya, echoed Gül’s remarks, highlighting that it was also his first time canoeing in such an environment. “It was an incredible experience. Watching the ice break apart and drift while paddling through was mesmerizing,” he said.

Alongside its thrill, Kaya emphasized the event’s broader purpose, unveiling that their intention was to draw attention to the importance of protecting water resources and natural beauty, as well as to promote them.

Such activities not only help foster environmental awareness but also promote tourism, according to Kaya, who encouraged more people to explore similar experiences.