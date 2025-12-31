Dozens more held in follow-up ISIL raids after Yalova clash

ISTANBUL

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Dec. 31 dozens of additional people suspected of links to ISIL were detained in a series of raids launched after a deadly shootout in the northwestern province of Yalova.

The operations spanning across 25 provinces — including Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir — led to the detention of 125 individuals.

Earlier in the day, the chief prosecutor’s office in Istanbul said 28 people suspected of spreading ISIL propaganda and one person believed to be actively involved in the organization were detained. Searches of their homes uncovered digital materials and organizational documents, the statement said.

The arrests followed a Dec. 29 operation in Yalova in which three police officers were killed during a shootout. Six Turkish nationals described as ISIL members were also killed in the operation.

In the aftermath of the Yalova incident, Turkish security forces launched simultaneous operations against the group across 21 provinces on Dec. 30, detaining 357 suspects, according to officials.

Authorities said those detained in Istanbul were found to have links to the terrorists who clashed with police during the operation in Yalova.

The latest raids were based on intelligence indicating that ISIL was preparing attacks during New Year's celebrations.

Earlier, on Dec. 25, 115 people allegedly linked to the organization were detained.

Separately, a joint operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization and the General Directorate of Security on Dec. 26 led to the detention of İbrahim Burtakuçin in the eastern province of Malatya. Authorities alleged that he was operating on behalf of ISIL in Türkiye and was seeking to expand the group by traveling to conflict zones.