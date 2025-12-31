Authorities arrest 12 more in expanding celebrity drug probe

ISTANBUL

Authorities have arrested 12 more people in a wide-ranging drug investigation that has ensnared prominent figures from the media and entertainment worlds.

Among those arrested are nightclub owner Cengiz Can Atasay, Les Benjamins global director Zohaer Majhad, Miss Türkiye 2016 winner Buse İskenderoğlu and Tuğrulbey Aran, who were taken into custody on charges of inciting or facilitating prostitution.

An arrest warrant was also issued for entertainment venue operator Yılmaz Efe and influencer Dilara Ege Çevik, who were detained on Dec. 29 and brought before a court the following day on charges of facilitating drug use.

Business owners Yasin Burak Geçek and Cihan Güler, social media figure Rabia Karaca, lawyer Burak Güngörmedi and Ömer Can Kılınç were arrested on drug and prostitution-related charges, authorities said.

Several suspects, including social media influencers Şebnem İnal, Rabia Yaman and Nilay Didem Kılavuz, as well as business owner Emrah Gençer, were released under judicial supervision.

Social media celebrity Şeyma Subaşı was detained by gendarmerie teams at Istanbul Airport upon returning from Miami after an arrest warrant was issued for her last week as part of the investigation. She was taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute before being transferred to the provincial gendarmerie command for questioning.

The investigation intensified on Dec. 28, when police carried out simultaneous operations at 34 locations, including entertainment venues and hotels. Authorities said cocaine, liquid marijuana, skunk, drug paraphernalia and an unlicensed firearm were seized during the searches.

Businessman Ali Baran Süzer, operator Bahri Güneş and rapper Ege Karataş were referred to court on Dec. 29 on charges of facilitating drug use. Karataş was arrested, while Süzer and Güneş were released under judicial control measures.

Several high-profile figures remain at large, including businessmen Kasım Garipoğlu and Burak Ateş, Miss Turkey 2018 winner Şevval Şahin and entertainment organizer Mert Vidinli.

The probe has also targeted the media sector. Prominent television anchor Mehmet Akif Ersoy was arrested during the early stages of the operation. Prosecutors allege that the former editor-in-chief of Habertürk introduced women to men in his circle in exchange for professional or financial benefits and that the suspects enabled drug use at their residences.

Hair samples from Ela Rümeysa Cebeci, a former program host at the same network, tested positive for cannabis, synthetic drugs and cocaine. She was subsequently arrested.

Journalist Ebru Gülan and businessmen Mustafa Manaz and Ufuk Tetik were also taken into custody as part of the investigation.