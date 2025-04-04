TAI, Brazil's Embraer join forces for aviation projects

TAI, Brazil's Embraer join forces for aviation projects

ANKARA
TAI, Brazils Embraer join forces for aviation projects

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Brazilian aviation giant Embraer have teamed up to collaborate on research, development and production for both civil and military aircraft.

Announcing the partnership on April 3, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said the agreement builds on discussions held during a visit to Brazil last September.

The two companies officially signed a memorandum of understanding at the LAAD 2025 Defense Fair, which is taking place this week in Rio de Janeiro, paving the way for joint projects in aviation.

"This agreement will serve as the foundation for shared R&D and production efforts on civil and military platforms," Kacır wrote on X.

"We are committed to strengthening the global influence of the Turkish aviation industry through international partnerships," he added.

TAI stressed the importance of the deal, stating that it will enhance cooperation between the two firms, create new opportunities in engineering and R&D and further boost Türkiye's presence in the global aerospace sector. 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution

India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution
LATEST NEWS

  1. India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution

    India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution

  2. US National Security Agency chief fired: US media

    US National Security Agency chief fired: US media

  3. 'That's not democracy,' Vance says of Le Pen conviction

    'That's not democracy,' Vance says of Le Pen conviction

  4. Europe and Canada say they'll spend more on defense

    Europe and Canada say they'll spend more on defense

  5. EU announces 'new era' in relations with Central Asia

    EU announces 'new era' in relations with Central Asia
Recommended
Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington
TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan

TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan
Renewables account for half of power generation in first quarter

Renewables account for half of power generation in first quarter
US tariffs a significant risk to global economy: IMF chief

US tariffs a 'significant risk' to global economy: IMF chief
Stellantis pausing some Canada, Mexico production

Stellantis pausing some Canada, Mexico production
Fitch downgrades Chinas rating to A, outlook stable

Fitch downgrades China's rating to 'A', outlook stable
WORLD India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution

India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Friday with the leader of neighbouring Bangladesh, the first such meeting since a revolution in Dhaka ousted New Delhi's long-term ally and soured relations.
ECONOMY Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Türkiye will ramp up trade efforts with the U.S. and push for the removal of new tariffs imposed by Washington, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on April 4.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿