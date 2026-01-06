Hazelnut sales generate over $2.2 billion in 2025

GIRESUN

Türkiye generated more than $2.25 billion in revenue from hazelnut sales in 2025, according to Hasan Osman Sabır, Chairman of the Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters’ Association (KFMİB).

In a written statement, Sabır reported that between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025, the country exported 238,704 tons of hazelnuts, bringing in $2.25 billion.

He noted that in 2024, Türkite had exported 323,244 tons of hazelnuts, earning $2.64 billion. This means that in 2025, hazelnut and related product sales declined by 84,540 tons, or 26.15 percent in volume, and by $380.5 million, or 14.44 percent, in value compared to the previous year, according to Sabır.

Sabır also highlighted figures from the 2025–2026 season, which began on Sept. 1. In the first four months of the season, Türkiye sold 64,711 tons of hazelnuts, generating $796 million. He emphasized that these figures had fallen to levels last seen in the 1980s.

Pointing to the sharp downturn, Sabır stressed the urgent need for new and comprehensive policies to be implemented in 2026 to address the challenges facing the sector.