Uber shows off its robotaxi heading for San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO
Lucid, Nuro, and Uber unveil a robotaxi during Nvidia Live at CES 2026 ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 5, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Uber has unveiled a custom robotaxi it is adding to its global ride-share platform, starting on the San Francisco home turf it shares with rival Waymo, owned by Google.

The Uber robotaxis are taking shape through a collaboration with autonomous driving technology firm Nuro and electric vehicle maker Lucid using a platform powered by AI-chip colossus Nvidia.

Uber and Nvidia late last year announced an alliance to deploy 100,000 robotaxis starting in 2027.

"Together with Uber, we're creating a framework for the entire industry to deploy autonomous fleets at scale, powered by Nvidia AI infrastructure," Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said at the time. "What was once science fiction is fast becoming an everyday reality."

Nvidia has been working with an array of automakers to put its technology to work in autonomous driving systems.

The Lucid Gravity robotaxi, boasting room for six passengers and an Uber-designed in-cabin ride experience, went on display at an Nvidia exhibit at the Fontainebleau resort in Las Vegas.

The all-electric Gravity robotaxis will have interactive screens that let riders control features like seat heaters, climate controls and music, and allow passengers to contact support teams or command vehicles to pull over, according to Uber.

Road testing of the robotaxis began last month, with humans in the drivers seat as a precaution.

Launch of the Uber robotaxi service is slated for later this year provided they get clearance from regulators in California.

