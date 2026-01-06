Türkiye’s exports to neighbors reaches $28.4 billion in 2025

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s exports to its neighboring countries rose to $28.4 billion in 2025, marking a 4.6 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The nation’s overall exports also grew by 4.5 percent year-on-year, reaching $273.4 billion.

According to official figures, Türkiye exported goods worth $28.35 billion to Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Iraq, Iran, Syria and Greece in 2025, up from $27.09 billion in 2024.

Iraq remained Türkiye’s largest trading partner among its neighbors, with exports totaling $10.3 billion. Bulgaria followed with $4.7 billion, Greece with $3.5 billion and Syria with $2.6 billion.

Syria recorded the sharpest annual increase, with exports surging nearly 70 percent. Bulgaria and Greece also saw notable growth, at 6.8 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

Sectoral data showed that “chemicals and chemical products” led the way, accounting for $4.34 billion in exports to neighboring countries.

This was followed by “cereals, pulses, oilseeds and related products” at $3.16 billion and “furniture, paper and forestry products” at $2.44 billion. The smallest category was “ornamental plants and products,” which generated $38 million.