Automotive companies post uneven results on Borsa Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Automotive companies traded on Borsa Istanbul delivered a mixed performance last year, as cost pressures, global uncertainties and company-specific developments shaped investor sentiment.

Of the eight publicly listed automotive firms, four ended the year with gains while the remainder disappointed shareholders.

Tofaş emerged as the strongest performer, with its shares appreciating by 29.09 percent. The company officially took over Stellantis’ operations in Türkiye, a move approved by the Competition Authority in April under investment and distribution commitments. Through this acquisition, Tofaş assumed the distribution and operational rights for Peugeot, Citroën, Opel and DS brands in Türkiye, strengthening its market presence.

Doğuş Otomotiv ranked second with a 10.15 percent rise, supported by strategic initiatives that emphasized electric vehicles, expansion of its sales network and diversification of financial resources.

Ford Otosan followed with a 7.13 percent increase, while Otokar posted a modest 0.31 percent gain.

On the downside, TürkTraktör recorded the steepest decline, with shares tumbling 26.36 percent. Karsan fell 24.03 percent, Tümosan dropped 15.2 percent and Anadolu Isuzu slid 10.73 percent.

In terms of market capitalization, Ford Otosan retained its position as the largest automotive company on Borsa Istanbul, closing the year at 325.1 billion Turkish Liras.

It was followed by Tofaş at 123.5 billion liras, Otokar at 58.3 billion liras, TürkTraktör at 52 billion liras, Doğuş Otomotiv at 41.4 billion liras, Anadolu Isuzu at 14.4 billion liras, Tümosan at 11.5 billion liras and Karsan at 8.3 billion liras.

Global developments also weighed heavily on the sector. Tariff measures introduced by President Donald Trump targeting strategic industrial inputs, such as copper, steel and aluminum, raised alarm bells across industries, particularly automotive.

These tariffs intensified cost pressures on essential raw materials, contributing to volatility in share prices. Meanwhile, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict sustained geopolitical concerns, with its fluctuating trajectory closely monitored by domestic markets.

The combination of rising input costs, geopolitical risks and company-level developments underscored the challenges faced by Türkiye’s automotive sector, leaving investors to navigate a turbulent year on Borsa Istanbul.