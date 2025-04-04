TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan

TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan

TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan

Türkiye Wealth Fund (TVF) has successfully completed the refinancing process of the loan it used in 2022 to acquire a 55 percent stake in Türk Telekom.

As part of this process, a total of $634 million in loan debt, including the principal installment due in 2025, was repaid early, the fund said in a statement.

The remaining balance was refinanced with a new five-year loan amounting to $750 million.

For the first time, TVF was able to make an early repayment of a loan, thanks to its strong cash flow and access to cost-effective financing sources.

The refinancing transaction resulted in total interest savings of over $150 million, it said.

With the new loan, the balloon payment structure in the previous agreement was eliminated, spreading the installments evenly over the loan term and aligning the repayment schedule with TVF’s cash flow.

Additionally, the restrictions on revenues derived from Türk Telekom under the previous loan were lifted, allowing these funds to be used freely.

The Türk Telekom shares acquired by TVF for $1.65 billion have reached a peak market value of up to $3 billion, with their current valuation (for a 55 percent stake) standing at approximately $2.5 billion.

Through this refinancing, TVF has not only secured significant cost savings on the loan but has also realized substantial value appreciation in Türk Telekom shares.

“This transaction serves as a concrete example of TVF’s strategy of enhancing the value of assets within the Fund,” it said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() China says to slap extra 34 percent tariffs on US imports

China says to slap extra 34 percent tariffs on US imports
LATEST NEWS

  1. China says to slap extra 34 percent tariffs on US imports

    China says to slap extra 34 percent tariffs on US imports

  2. Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

    Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

  3. Chicken döner shop shuts down after 648 hospitalized

    Chicken döner shop shuts down after 648 hospitalized

  4. Draft regulation unveiled over social media platforms

    Draft regulation unveiled over social media platforms

  5. TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan

    TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan
Recommended
Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington
TAI, Brazils Embraer join forces for aviation projects

TAI, Brazil's Embraer join forces for aviation projects
Renewables account for half of power generation in first quarter

Renewables account for half of power generation in first quarter
US tariffs a significant risk to global economy: IMF chief

US tariffs a 'significant risk' to global economy: IMF chief
Stellantis pausing some Canada, Mexico production

Stellantis pausing some Canada, Mexico production
Fitch downgrades Chinas rating to A, outlook stable

Fitch downgrades China's rating to 'A', outlook stable
WORLD China says to slap extra 34 percent tariffs on US imports

China says to slap extra 34 percent tariffs on US imports

China said on Friday it would slap 34 percent tariffs on all imports of U.S. goods from April 10 after Washington imposed steep new levies on Chinese products.
ECONOMY Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Türkiye will ramp up trade efforts with the U.S. and push for the removal of new tariffs imposed by Washington, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on April 4.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿