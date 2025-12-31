TSMC starts mass production of 'most advanced' 2nm chips

TSMC starts mass production of 'most advanced' 2nm chips

LONDON
TSMC starts mass production of most advanced 2nm chips

Taiwanese tech titan TSMC has started mass producing its cutting-edge 2-nanometer semiconductor chips, the company said in a statement.

TSMC is the world's largest contract maker of chips, used in everything from smartphones to missiles, and counts Nvidia and Apple among its clients.

"TSMC's 2nm [N2] technology has started volume production in 4Q25 as planned," TSMC said in an undated statement on its website.

The chips will be the "most advanced technology in the semiconductor industry in terms of both density and energy efficiency," the company said.

"N2 technology, with leading nanosheet transistor structure, will deliver full-node performance and power benefits to address the increasing need for energy-efficient computing."

The chips will be produced at TSMC's "Fab 20" facility in Hsinchu, in northern Taiwan, and "Fab 22" in the southern port city of Kaohsiung.

More than half of the world's semiconductors, and nearly all of the most advanced ones used to power artificial intelligence technology, are made in Taiwan.

TSMC has been a massive beneficiary of the frenzy in AI investment. Nvidia and Apple are among firms pouring many billions of dollars into chips, servers and data centers.

AI-related spending is soaring worldwide, and is expected to reach approximately $1.5 trillion by 2025, according to U.S. research firm Gartner, and over $2 trillion in 2026 — nearly two percent of global GDP.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

    Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

  2. Erdoğan says to talk Ukraine, Gaza with Trump over phone

    Erdoğan says to talk Ukraine, Gaza with Trump over phone

  3. Türkiye secures extradition of 40 fugitives

    Türkiye secures extradition of 40 fugitives

  4. Small Turkish city under spotlight amid ISIL cell probe

    Small Turkish city under spotlight amid ISIL cell probe

  5. Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients

    Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients
Recommended
Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row
Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 1.2 pct in December

Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 1.2 pct in December
Türkiye’s foreign trade in euros steadily rises in past 5 years

Türkiye’s foreign trade in euros steadily rises in past 5 years
Ship seized in Finland carried EU-sanctioned Russian steel

Ship seized in Finland carried EU-sanctioned Russian steel
Starlink to lower satellite orbit to increase space safety

Starlink to lower satellite orbit to increase space safety
Trump delays higher tariffs on imported furniture

Trump delays higher tariffs on imported furniture
Chinese auto giant BYD logs record EV sales in 2025

Chinese auto giant BYD logs record EV sales in 2025
WORLD Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

Saudi-backed forces in Yemen's Hadramawt province launched an operation to "peacefully" take back military sites on Jan. 2 after a sweeping advance by UAE-supported separatists raised fears of a major confrontation.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark in December, it rose for the second month running to 48.9 from 48.0 in November.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿