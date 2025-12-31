Foreign trade gap widens 6.3 pct to $7.9 bln in November 2025

ISTANBUL
Türkiye saw a foreign trade deficit of $7.9 billion in November, up 6.3 percent year-on-year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Dec. 31

The country's exports totaled $22.5 billion, up 1.3 percent, while imports amounted to $30.5 billion, up 2.6 percent year-on-year.

The export-import coverage ratio last month was at 73.8 percent, down from 74.8 percent in November last year.

Germany was the largest export destination, with shipments totaling $1.86 billion, followed by the United States at $1.38 billion and Italy at $1.22 billion. Exports to Iraq last month reached $1.16 billion.

On the import side, China was Türkiye’s leading supplier, with goods valued at $4.15 billion. Imports from Russia and Germany amounted to $3.13 billion and $2.49 billion, respectively.

The foreign trade deficit, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, was $1.85 billion.

During the first 11 months of the year, exports were $247 billion, up 3.6 percent, and imports were $329.7 billion, up 5.7 percent.

The 11-month foreign trade gap remained at $82.7 billion, up 12.6 percent, said TÜİK.

