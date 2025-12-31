Fed minutes: Most officials see likelihood of further rate cuts

Fed minutes: Most officials see likelihood of further rate cuts

WASHINGTON
Fed minutes: Most officials see likelihood of further rate cuts

Most U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers view further interest rate cuts as appropriate if inflation cools over time, minutes of their latest gathering showed.

But some officials also suggested that it would probably be appropriate to keep rates "unchanged for some time" after the latest reduction in December.

Officials voted 9-3 to lower rates by a quarter percentage point this month, bringing levels to a range between 3.5 percent and 3.75 percent.

But a few who supported this third consecutive cut indicated that their decision was "finely balanced" or that they could have instead backed keeping rates unchanged.

The Fed's meeting minutes highlight the tightrope that officials walk as they balance the need to shore up a weakening labor market against risks of inflation becoming entrenched.

Policymakers have been split over the pace of rate cuts, with lower rates serving to boost the economy while higher levels are aimed at tamping down inflation as President Donald Trump's tariffs bite.

While officials also penciled in one more cut in 2026, Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted that the central bank could hold off on doing so in the coming months.

For now, the Fed's minutes showed that officials expect inflation to be "somewhat elevated in the near term" before moving gradually to their 2 percent target.

expectations,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row
LATEST NEWS

  1. Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

    Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

  2. Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 1.2 pct in December

    Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 1.2 pct in December

  3. Türkiye’s foreign trade in euros steadily rises in past 5 years

    Türkiye’s foreign trade in euros steadily rises in past 5 years

  4. Ship seized in Finland carried EU-sanctioned Russian steel

    Ship seized in Finland carried EU-sanctioned Russian steel

  5. Starlink to lower satellite orbit to increase space safety

    Starlink to lower satellite orbit to increase space safety
Recommended
Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row
Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 1.2 pct in December

Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 1.2 pct in December
Türkiye’s foreign trade in euros steadily rises in past 5 years

Türkiye’s foreign trade in euros steadily rises in past 5 years
Ship seized in Finland carried EU-sanctioned Russian steel

Ship seized in Finland carried EU-sanctioned Russian steel
Starlink to lower satellite orbit to increase space safety

Starlink to lower satellite orbit to increase space safety
Trump delays higher tariffs on imported furniture

Trump delays higher tariffs on imported furniture
Chinese auto giant BYD logs record EV sales in 2025

Chinese auto giant BYD logs record EV sales in 2025
WORLD Libya says UK to analyze black box from crash that killed general

Libya says UK to analyze black box from crash that killed general

Libya said on Thursday that Britain had agreed to analyse the black box from a plane crash in Türkiye on Dec. 23 that killed a Libyan military delegation, including the head of its army.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark in December, it rose for the second month running to 48.9 from 48.0 in November.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿