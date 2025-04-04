Turkish women's billiards team crowned European champions

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s women’s national billiards team has clinched the European championship, adding another major achievement to the country’s sporting success.

The duo of Güzin Müjde Karakaşlı and Gülşen Degener emerged victorious at the European Championship 3-Cushion for Women's National Teams, defeating Belgium in the final to claim the European title.

The championship, held in Denmark’s Aarhus, saw Karakaşlı and Degener advance to the semifinals after overcoming Austria and Denmark in the group stage.

In the semifinals, Karakaşlı faced world number one Therese Klompenhouwer of the Netherlands and secured a narrow 30-29 victory. Degener, however, lost to Karina Jetten, pushing the match into a tiebreaker.

The Turkish team triumphed 12-6 in the decider, securing their place in the final against Belgium.

The final match also extended into a tiebreaker, where the Turkish duo delivered an outstanding performance, winning 12-5 to secure the European Championship title.

Having previously finished as runners-up in 2023 and 2024, the Turkish team finally claimed the gold medal in their third appearance at the tournament.

One of the leading figures of the sports in Türkiye, legendary billiards player Semih Saygıner shared his thoughts on the future of the sport in Türkiye.

Speaking about the rising generation of players, Saygıner emphasized the country's growing success, stating, “If we look at the most successful countries in world billiards today, Türkiye is undoubtedly among them. Our young players are dominating the scene, achieving significant results in both European and World Championships.”

However, talent alone is not enough to sustain success in sports, according to Saygıner, who pointed out the need for professional support systems, particularly sponsorships, to motivate young athletes. “Sponsorships play a crucial role in keeping young athletes motivated. I am currently planning an initiative to bring promising young players together and make a presentation on the current situation of the sport,” Saygıner said.

Saygıner won an individual World Cup in 2003 and an individual European championship title in 1999. In 2021, the 60-year-old won the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup after a fabulous catch-up race.

Alongside the success in billiards, Turkish sports have also made strides in ice hockey, with two young athletes making their mark on the international stage.

Amir Zihni Tınaz and Emin İnandı, key members of Türkiye’s U18 men’s national ice hockey team, helped the squad secure a silver medal at the U18 World Championship in Mexico City. Both young stars are now preparing to take their careers overseas. Tınaz plans to move to Austria to further his education and hockey career, while İnandı will relocate to Canada after receiving an offer from a hockey training institute.