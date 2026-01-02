Türkiye hits all-time high in fisheries production

ISTANBUL
Türkiye has reached a new frontier in aquaculture and fisheries in 2025, surpassing a record-breaking 1.02 million tonnes in total production, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has announced.

Yumaklı said the figure marked an all-time record since the founding of the republic, highlighting the impact of production planning and quota-based management in the sector.

Of the total output, around 400,000 tonnes came from wild capture fisheries, while approximately 600,000 tonnes were produced through aquaculture, Yumaklı said.

"We’ve hit the $2 billion export milestone, an achievement of immense value. For a country surrounded by seas on three sides, this is exactly what our fishers and producers deserve,” Yumaklı said, underlining the sector’s growing contribution to the economy.

Despite challenges linked to climate change, including rising sea temperatures and shifting fish migration routes, the minister said the year was completed without major incidents for the sector.

Among key species, anchovy production exceeded expectations, reaching 245,000 tonnes in 2025, Yumaklı said, adding that both capture fisheries and aquaculture posted record outputs during the year.

He stressed all regulatory changes were made in consultation with fishermen and sector representatives, with the quota system playing a central role in balancing productivity with sustainability.

Highlighting the vital importance of the balance between conservation and utilization in the sector, Yumaklı expressed gratitude to aquaculture producers for their commitment to these principles.

This refers to a fishing ban, imposed every year between April 15 and Sept. 1 in Türkiye to preserve fish eggs and ensure sustainable long-term sustainability while maintaining economic output.

The main fishing season opens in autumn under defined rules, quotas and size limits, while inspections are carried out to enforce compliance.

Yumaklı said the government would continue working closely with all stakeholders to maintain the momentum in the sector into 2026.

 

