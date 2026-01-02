Baby’s suspicious death leads to arrest of parents, grandparents

ISTANBUL

A two-month-old baby who was born weighing a healthy 3.2 kilograms in Istanbul died under suspicious circumstances after his weight dropped to 2 kilograms within 55 days, prompting the arrest of four family members on charges of intentional killing.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Dec. 30 in the Fatih district. A woman called the 112 Emergency Call Center, reporting that her two-month-old baby was not breathing and was unresponsive. Medical teams dispatched to the address confirmed that the infant had died.

An investigation was launched after the death was deemed suspicious. Authorities determined that the baby was born on Nov. 5 and was discharged two days later. Medical findings revealed severe weight loss and a sunken abdominal area at the time of death.

Investigators also found that the mother had contacted emergency services approximately 12 hours after the baby’s death and admitted that the child had not been fed for the past three days. Family members were found to have given contradictory statements.

Following the findings, the mother, the baby’s father and the maternal grandmother and grandfather, who resided in the same household, were taken into custody.

After completing police procedures, all four suspects were referred to the Istanbul Courthouse and were formally arrested on charges of “intentional killing.”