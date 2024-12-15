Ministry reveals stray dog law principles

ISTANBUL

The long-awaited regulation regarding changes to the Animal Rights Law has been published in the Official Gazette, setting new standards for the collection of stray dogs, their sheltering, adoption process, and the controversial practice of euthanasia.

In May of this year, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) highlighted the need for changes in the handling of stray dogs, proposing an amendment to the Animal Rights Law due to concerns over the inadequacy of the current sterilization system to control the stray dog population and address public safety. After intense debates and widespread criticism, the Turkish parliament ratified the controversial bill on July 30.

According to the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry's regulation outlining the details of the law's application, local councils will have the authority to determine whether the stray animal population is posing a security threat.

The regulation outlined that stray animals posing a threat will be captured using catching sticks, cages, or nets. If a tranquilizer dart is used with a blow gun, the process must be supervised by a veterinarian.

The regulation stated that shelters will organize adoption campaigns, with individuals required to submit specific documents to local authorities to prove they are capable of caring for animals at their residences.

Adopters who repeatedly abandon or lose their adopted pets will be prohibited from adopting from shelters for a period of three years.

Sleeping procedures for animals that pose a threat to human and animal health, exhibit uncontrollable negative behavior, or suffer from infectious or incurable diseases will be carried out using the least painful medications and veterinarian-approved techniques, with anesthesia administered.

Except for those that have been neutered and adopted promptly, dogs of breeds considered harmful by the ministry will also be seized, transported to a shelter and put to sleep. On the other hand, neutered and registered dogs will not be allowed to roam freely without a registration paper, muzzle, or leash, and they will be prohibited from entering children's playgrounds or other public areas.