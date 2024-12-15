Ministry reveals stray dog law principles

Ministry reveals stray dog law principles

ISTANBUL
Ministry reveals stray dog law principles

The long-awaited regulation regarding changes to the Animal Rights Law has been published in the Official Gazette, setting new standards for the collection of stray dogs, their sheltering, adoption process, and the controversial practice of euthanasia.

In May of this year, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) highlighted the need for changes in the handling of stray dogs, proposing an amendment to the Animal Rights Law due to concerns over the inadequacy of the current sterilization system to control the stray dog population and address public safety. After intense debates and widespread criticism, the Turkish parliament ratified the controversial bill on July 30.

According to the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry's regulation outlining the details of the law's application, local councils will have the authority to determine whether the stray animal population is posing a security threat.

The regulation outlined that stray animals posing a threat will be captured using catching sticks, cages, or nets. If a tranquilizer dart is used with a blow gun, the process must be supervised by a veterinarian.

The regulation stated that shelters will organize adoption campaigns, with individuals required to submit specific documents to local authorities to prove they are capable of caring for animals at their residences.

Adopters who repeatedly abandon or lose their adopted pets will be prohibited from adopting from shelters for a period of three years.

Sleeping procedures for animals that pose a threat to human and animal health, exhibit uncontrollable negative behavior, or suffer from infectious or incurable diseases will be carried out using the least painful medications and veterinarian-approved techniques, with anesthesia administered.

Except for those that have been neutered and adopted promptly, dogs of breeds considered harmful by the ministry will also be seized, transported to a shelter and put to sleep. On the other hand, neutered and registered dogs will not be allowed to roam freely without a registration paper, muzzle, or leash, and they will be prohibited from entering children's playgrounds or other public areas.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German Chancellor Scholz loses confidence vote, early elections set for 2025

German Chancellor Scholz loses confidence vote, early elections set for 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. German Chancellor Scholz loses confidence vote, early elections set for 2025

    German Chancellor Scholz loses confidence vote, early elections set for 2025

  2. Assad says he had no plans to leave, but Russians evacuated him

    Assad says he had no plans to leave, but Russians evacuated him

  3. Via MonteNapoleone crowned most expensive shopping street

    Via MonteNapoleone crowned most expensive shopping street

  4. IFC invests $50 million in Küçükçalık Group

    IFC invests $50 million in Küçükçalık Group

  5. Ministry, UNICEF to hold workshop on children

    Ministry, UNICEF to hold workshop on children
Recommended
Ministry, UNICEF to hold workshop on children

Ministry, UNICEF to hold workshop on children
Six CHP-run municipalities face seizure: Reports

Six CHP-run municipalities face seizure: Reports
Tainted alcohol consumption kills 37 in Istanbul since Nov 1

Tainted alcohol consumption kills 37 in Istanbul since Nov 1
Tunç calls for reforms in law school curriculum

Tunç calls for reforms in law school curriculum

Turkish rescue agency joins effort to search infamous Syria jail

Turkish rescue agency joins effort to search infamous Syria jail
Istanbul-inspired Mango founder dies in hiking accident

Istanbul-inspired Mango founder dies in hiking accident
Condemnations as Israel approves plan to double annexed Golan population

Condemnations as Israel approves plan to double annexed Golan population
WORLD German Chancellor Scholz loses confidence vote, early elections set for 2025

German Chancellor Scholz loses confidence vote, early elections set for 2025

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a confidence vote in parliament on Dec. 16, setting the stage for early federal elections in February 2025.
ECONOMY Via MonteNapoleone crowned most expensive shopping street

Via MonteNapoleone crowned most expensive shopping street

Shoppers laden with bags from Fendi, Loewe, Prada and other designer labels clog the narrow sidewalks of Milan’s swankiest shopping street, bringing joy to the purveyors of high-end luxury goods this, and every, holiday season.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿