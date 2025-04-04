Draft regulation unveiled over social media platforms

Draft regulation unveiled over social media platforms

ANKARA
Draft regulation unveiled over social media platforms

Türkiye’s communication technologies body has unveiled a draft amendment to impose new operational requirements on major social media giants, which could, in certain cases, lead to access restrictions.

The Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) published the draft regulation on its official website for public consultation, with an invitation to submit opinions by April 28.

Under the proposed framework, social media conglomerates such as Facebook, X, WhatsApp and YouTube will be mandated to establish a company within the country.

Apart from these, any platform with more than 1 million users in Türkiye will be subject to these regulations.

These entities must be either joint-stock or limited liability companies and will serve as fully authorized representatives under BTK’s licensing framework.

The regulation also mandates that any foreign-based company seeking to provide services in Türkiye must wholly own its local subsidiary.

The regulation further grants BTK additional oversight in cases concerning national security, public health, or public safety. In such situations, the authority could impose additional requirements, including potential access restrictions.

If enacted, social media companies will have until Jan. 1, 2026, to comply. Those failing to meet the requirements will face penalties, including bandwidth throttling and fines.

Unlicensed service providers could be fined between 1 million and 30 million Turkish Liras (between $26,300 and $789,000).

Companies that fail to pay fines and obtain authorization within six months of notification may see their internet bandwidth reduced by up to 95 percent.

platforms,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says terror-free Türkiye goal on track

Erdoğan says 'terror-free Türkiye' goal on track
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says 'terror-free Türkiye' goal on track

    Erdoğan says 'terror-free Türkiye' goal on track

  2. Bahçeli makes first public appearance in two months

    Bahçeli makes first public appearance in two months

  3. Damascus, YPG swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal

    Damascus, YPG swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal

  4. US Senate confirms Dr. Öz to lead Medicare and Medicaid

    US Senate confirms Dr. Öz to lead Medicare and Medicaid

  5. Greek Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service

    Greek Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service
Recommended
Erdoğan says terror-free Türkiye goal on track

Erdoğan says 'terror-free Türkiye' goal on track
Bahçeli makes first public appearance in two months

Bahçeli makes first public appearance in two months
Kılıçdaroğlu rules out candidacy at CHP convention

Kılıçdaroğlu rules out candidacy at CHP convention
Chicken döner shop shuts down after 648 hospitalized

Chicken döner shop shuts down after 648 hospitalized
Van dam lake offers canoeing among drifting ice floes

Van dam lake offers canoeing among drifting ice floes
UK police raid Turkish barber shops in money laundering ops

UK police raid Turkish barber shops in money laundering ops
WORLD Damascus, YPG swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal

Damascus, YPG swap prisoners under new Aleppo deal

The Syrian government and the PKK/YPG terrorist organization have conducted their first prisoner exchange in Aleppo under a recently finalized agreement.  
ECONOMY Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Türkiye will ramp up trade efforts with the U.S. and push for the removal of new tariffs imposed by Washington, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on April 4.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿