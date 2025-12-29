Turkish trolleybuses to serve in historic European capital

Turkish trolleybuses to serve in historic European capital

ISTANBUL
Turkish trolleybuses to serve in historic European capital

Turkish electric public transportation manufacturer Bozankaya has completed production of the first vehicle in its 30-trolleybus project for Prague Municipality in the Czech Republic, with the unit dispatched to the capital.

According to a company statement, the initial trolleybus, part of the contract signed with Prague, has been sent for delivery.

The remaining 29 units will be produced and shipped progressively according to the agreed timeline.

Designed to provide an eco-friendly and innovative transport option for Prague's historic fabric, the trolleybuses feature 12-meter length, high passenger capacity, advanced technology and environmentally friendly electric propulsion systems.

The vehicles stand out with modern design and energy efficiency, supporting sustainable urban mobility while elevating passenger comfort.

Following necessary tests and commissioning, the trolleybuses will enter service for Prague residents.

Bozankaya Chairman Aytunç Günay noted the project strengthens the company's position in the European market.

"We take great pride in seeing the Bozankaya signature in a historic and iconic European capital like Prague. We continue with determination to bring our sustainable, eco-friendly and innovative mobility solutions to Europe's roads," he said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan hosts Somali leader days after Israels Somaliland move

Erdoğan hosts Somali leader days after Israel's Somaliland move
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan hosts Somali leader days after Israel's Somaliland move

    Erdoğan hosts Somali leader days after Israel's Somaliland move

  2. TV anchor moves to cooperate as confessor in high-profile drug probe

    TV anchor moves to cooperate as confessor in high-profile drug probe

  3. Ex-Galatasaray vice chair arrested on money laundering charges

    Ex-Galatasaray vice chair arrested on money laundering charges

  4. Snow sculpture completed in Kars ahead of Sarıkamış Campaign anniversary

    Snow sculpture completed in Kars ahead of Sarıkamış Campaign anniversary

  5. Türkiye shaken 6 times an hour as 2025 sees over 53,000 earthquakes

    Türkiye shaken 6 times an hour as 2025 sees over 53,000 earthquakes
Recommended
Japans SoftBank in $4 bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge

Japan's SoftBank in $4 bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge
Denmark to buy US patrol planes despite Greenland rift

Denmark to buy US patrol planes despite Greenland rift
Syria reveals new post-Assad banknotes

Syria reveals new post-Assad banknotes
Türkiye sees 2026 as pivotal year for energy projects, minister says

Türkiye sees 2026 as pivotal year for energy projects, minister says
Istanbul’s airports set all-time passenger records in 2025

Istanbul’s airports set all-time passenger records in 2025
Unemployment rate edges up to 8.6 pct in November

Unemployment rate edges up to 8.6 pct in November
Spain signs 2.6 bln euro deal for Türkiyes Hürjet aircraft

Spain signs 2.6 bln euro deal for Türkiye's Hürjet aircraft
WORLD Öcalan urges SDF to abide by integration deal with Damascus

Öcalan urges SDF to abide by integration deal with Damascus

Imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on Dec. 30 called on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to honor an integration agreement with the country's new administration.

ECONOMY Japans SoftBank in $4 bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge

Japan's SoftBank in $4 bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge

Japan's SoftBank said it is buying U.S. data center investor DigitalBridge in a deal worth around $4 billion, the latest acquisition in founder Masayoshi Son's push to become a major player in AI.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿