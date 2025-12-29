Turkish trolleybuses to serve in historic European capital

ISTANBUL

Turkish electric public transportation manufacturer Bozankaya has completed production of the first vehicle in its 30-trolleybus project for Prague Municipality in the Czech Republic, with the unit dispatched to the capital.

According to a company statement, the initial trolleybus, part of the contract signed with Prague, has been sent for delivery.

The remaining 29 units will be produced and shipped progressively according to the agreed timeline.

Designed to provide an eco-friendly and innovative transport option for Prague's historic fabric, the trolleybuses feature 12-meter length, high passenger capacity, advanced technology and environmentally friendly electric propulsion systems.

The vehicles stand out with modern design and energy efficiency, supporting sustainable urban mobility while elevating passenger comfort.

Following necessary tests and commissioning, the trolleybuses will enter service for Prague residents.

Bozankaya Chairman Aytunç Günay noted the project strengthens the company's position in the European market.

"We take great pride in seeing the Bozankaya signature in a historic and iconic European capital like Prague. We continue with determination to bring our sustainable, eco-friendly and innovative mobility solutions to Europe's roads," he said.