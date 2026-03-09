Türkiye’s private pension funds surpass 2.5 trillion Turkish Liras

ISTANBUL

The combined size of Türkiye’s Individual Pension System (BES) and Automatic Enrollment System (OKS) funds has exceeded 2.5 trillion Turkish Liras ($56.7 billion), marking a significant milestone in the country’s private pension landscape.

According to data from the Pension Monitoring Center (EGM), as of Feb. 27, the total assets of BES participants reached 2.11 trillion liras, while state contribution funds amounted to 256.6 billion liras. Together, these brought BES’s overall fund size to 2.37 trillion liras.

The number of BES participants stood at 10.19 million, with 451,192 individuals having retired through the system since its inception in 2003.

BES was launched 23 years ago in October 2003.

On the OKS side, participant funds totaled 130.5 billion liras, complemented by 9.1 billion liras in state contributions, bringing the system’s aggregate size to 139.6 billion liras. OKS currently counts 7.73 million participants.

In total, BES and OKS combined reached 2.51 trillion liras in assets, with nearly 17.9 million participants.