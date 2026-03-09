Turkish carriers suspend flights to several Middle Eastern destinations

ISTANBUL
Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced that flights operated by Turkish Airlines, AJet, Pegasus and SunExpress to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan have been canceled until the end of March 13 due to ongoing risks in the Middle East.

In a statement on March 8, Uraloğlu noted that while partial civil flights continue in Oman, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, air traffic in the United Arab Emirates is being conducted in a controlled and limited manner.

Recalling that carriers had already suspended flights to certain destinations until March 9 due to security concerns, Uraloğlu said: “Following further assessments, continuing risks have led Turkish Airlines, AJet, Pegasus and SunExpress to extend cancellations of flights to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan until the end of March 13.”

“Pegasus has removed flights to Iran from its schedule until March 12, while Turkish Airlines has extended its suspension of Iran services until March 20. Flights planned to Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and Dammam have also been canceled until March 13,” the minister explained.

Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings
