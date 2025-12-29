China launches drills simulating blockade of Taiwan ports

BEIJING

China launched live-fire drills around Taiwan on Sunday that it said would simulate a blockade of the self-ruled island's key ports, prompting Taipei to condemn Beijing's "military intimidation."

Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory and has refused to rule out using military action to seize the island.

The latest show of force follows a bumper round of arms sales to Taipei by the United States, Taiwan's main security backer.

Beijing warned yesterday that "external forces" arming Taipei would "push the Taiwan Strait into a perilous situation of imminent war," but did not mention any countries by name.

Any attempts to stop China's unification with Taiwan were "doomed to fail," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

China said earlier it was conducting "live-fire training on maritime targets to the north and southwest of Taiwan" in large-scale exercises involving destroyers, frigates, fighters, bombers and drones.

A military spokesman said Beijing would send army, navy, air force and rocket force troops for "major military drills" code-named "Justice Mission 2025."

The activities will focus on "sea-air combat readiness patrol, joint seizure of comprehensive superiority, blockade on key ports and areas, as well as all-dimensional deterrence outside the island chain," said Senior Colonel Shi Yi of the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command.

Chinese authorities also published a map of five large zones around Taiwan where further live-fire activities would take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.