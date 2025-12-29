First lots drawn for massive housing project

ANKARA

Türkiye kicked off the draw for the "Housing Project of the Century" on Dec. 29, selecting the first beneficiaries of 500,000 affordable social housing units set to be built across all 81 provinces.

"Just the other day, we experienced the joy of delivering the 455,000th home in the reconstruction project of the century. Today, we will draw the first lots for our 500,000 social housing campaign in the Housing Project of the Century and share in the joy of the first beneficiaries," Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said.

Launched under the slogan "Homeowner Türkiye," the project aims to construct 500,000 social homes tailored to cities' housing needs, population density and economic structures.

Applications opened on Nov. 10 and closed on Dec. 19.

The initiative attracted 8.8 million applicants, with about 5.3 million valid submissions. The highest number came from Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir. Additional quotas were allocated for earthquake-affected regions.