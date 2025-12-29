First lots drawn for massive housing project

First lots drawn for massive housing project

ANKARA
First lots drawn for massive housing project

Türkiye kicked off the draw for the "Housing Project of the Century" on Dec. 29, selecting the first beneficiaries of 500,000 affordable social housing units set to be built across all 81 provinces.

"Just the other day, we experienced the joy of delivering the 455,000th home in the reconstruction project of the century. Today, we will draw the first lots for our 500,000 social housing campaign in the Housing Project of the Century and share in the joy of the first beneficiaries," Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said.

Launched under the slogan "Homeowner Türkiye," the project aims to construct 500,000 social homes tailored to cities' housing needs, population density and economic structures.

Applications opened on Nov. 10 and closed on Dec. 19.

The initiative attracted 8.8 million applicants, with about 5.3 million valid submissions. The highest number came from Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir. Additional quotas were allocated for earthquake-affected regions.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israels decision to recognize Somaliland illegitimate, unacceptable: Erdoğan

Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland illegitimate, unacceptable: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland illegitimate, unacceptable: Erdoğan

    Israel's decision to recognize Somaliland illegitimate, unacceptable: Erdoğan

  2. Erdoğan hosts Somali leader days after Israel's Somaliland move

    Erdoğan hosts Somali leader days after Israel's Somaliland move

  3. TV anchor moves to cooperate as confessor in high-profile drug probe

    TV anchor moves to cooperate as confessor in high-profile drug probe

  4. Ex-Galatasaray vice chair arrested on money laundering charges

    Ex-Galatasaray vice chair arrested on money laundering charges

  5. Snow sculpture completed in Kars ahead of Sarıkamış Campaign anniversary

    Snow sculpture completed in Kars ahead of Sarıkamış Campaign anniversary
Recommended
Japans SoftBank in $4 bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge

Japan's SoftBank in $4 bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge
Denmark to buy US patrol planes despite Greenland rift

Denmark to buy US patrol planes despite Greenland rift
Syria reveals new post-Assad banknotes

Syria reveals new post-Assad banknotes
Türkiye sees 2026 as pivotal year for energy projects, minister says

Türkiye sees 2026 as pivotal year for energy projects, minister says
Istanbul’s airports set all-time passenger records in 2025

Istanbul’s airports set all-time passenger records in 2025
Unemployment rate edges up to 8.6 pct in November

Unemployment rate edges up to 8.6 pct in November
Spain signs 2.6 bln euro deal for Türkiyes Hürjet aircraft

Spain signs 2.6 bln euro deal for Türkiye's Hürjet aircraft
WORLD Öcalan urges SDF to abide by integration deal with Damascus

Öcalan urges SDF to abide by integration deal with Damascus

Imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on Dec. 30 called on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to honor an integration agreement with the country's new administration.

ECONOMY Japans SoftBank in $4 bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge

Japan's SoftBank in $4 bln AI deal to buy DigitalBridge

Japan's SoftBank said it is buying U.S. data center investor DigitalBridge in a deal worth around $4 billion, the latest acquisition in founder Masayoshi Son's push to become a major player in AI.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿