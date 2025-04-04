Chicken döner shop shuts down after 648 hospitalized

KOCAELİ
A chicken döner restaurant in the northwestern province of Kocaeli has been closed after 648 individuals were hospitalized following a food poisoning outbreak.

The incident occurred when several people who consumed chicken döner at the shop reported symptoms of nausea and vomiting. Following the necessary medical interventions, most patients were discharged from the hospitals, but two individuals remain in critical condition.

While the restaurant was temporarily shut down, its owners, identified only by the initials E.T. and K.Y., were arrested, local media reported.

According to a statement from the Kocaeli Governor’s Office, health and food safety authorities swiftly took action regarding the incident, collecting samples from the döner meat and sending them for testing at a food control laboratory.

The results confirmed that the meat did not meet the required standards as outlined by the country’s microbiological criteria regulation.

In light of the incident, gastroenterology expert Professor Dr. Vedat Göral told private broadcaster NTV about the risks associated with low-quality chicken döner.

He explained that some vendors use expired chicken meat, which can lead to bacterial infections such as Salmonella.

"Some use rotted chicken parts to make chicken döner. This is a really unethical and incorrect approach,” he said.

In some cases, spoiled chicken is even treated with bleach to make it appear fresh, Göral warned consumers. Additionally, the meat sometimes be mixed with raw chicken scraps, further increasing the risk of contamination.

Emphasizing that chicken is a highly perishable food, Göral warned that consumers should be cautious when eating chicken döner from unregulated or unreliable sources.

Erdoğan says 'terror-free Türkiye' goal on track
