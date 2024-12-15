Staff at luxury store Harrods to strike ahead of busy Christmas

Staff at luxury store Harrods to strike ahead of busy Christmas

LONDON
Staff at luxury store Harrods to strike ahead of busy Christmas

Hundreds of staff at London's luxury department store Harrods will walk out just days before Christmas, a union has said, in a row over pay and working conditions.

The strike at the store, whose late former owner Mohamed Al-Fayed is now accused of being a serial sex offender, will target some of its busiest retail days on Dec. 21 and 22 as well as Dec. 26, or Boxing Day, traditionally the launch of the busy end-of-year sales.

Workers including shop, restaurant, kitchen and cleaning staff had "no option" but to vote to strike "as Harrods' management refuses to recognise or engage with their union for negotiations," the United Voices of the World (UVW) union said in a statement.

"Pay and conditions have deteriorated even as the company rewards its owners and top executives with exorbitant payouts," it added.

Among the workers' demands are an annual bonus, guaranteed above inflation pay rises and better staffing levels.

Some 95 percent of UVW union members who were balloted voted to strike.

Fayed, who died last year aged 94, owned the store for 25 years until 2010.

London's Metropolitan Police, which is investigating the sexual assault claims against him, said last month it had so far identified 90 victims.

It comes in the wake of a BBC documentary, aired in September, that detailed several claims of rape and sexual assault against him.

The Egyptian billionaire was one of Britain's most well-known businessmen. His son Dodi was killed in a 1997 Paris car crash alongside Princess Diana, the former wife of King Charles III.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German Chancellor Scholz loses confidence vote, early elections set for 2025

German Chancellor Scholz loses confidence vote, early elections set for 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. German Chancellor Scholz loses confidence vote, early elections set for 2025

    German Chancellor Scholz loses confidence vote, early elections set for 2025

  2. Assad says he had no plans to leave, but Russians evacuated him

    Assad says he had no plans to leave, but Russians evacuated him

  3. Via MonteNapoleone crowned most expensive shopping street

    Via MonteNapoleone crowned most expensive shopping street

  4. IFC invests $50 million in Küçükçalık Group

    IFC invests $50 million in Küçükçalık Group

  5. Ministry, UNICEF to hold workshop on children

    Ministry, UNICEF to hold workshop on children
Recommended
Via MonteNapoleone crowned most expensive shopping street

Via MonteNapoleone crowned most expensive shopping street
IFC invests $50 million in Küçükçalık Group

IFC invests $50 million in Küçükçalık Group
Budget posts 17 billion Turkish Liras of deficit in November

Budget posts 17 billion Turkish Liras of deficit in November
Sri Lanka president in India in first overseas trip

Sri Lanka president in India in first overseas trip
China logs lackluster economic performance in November

China logs lackluster economic performance in November
Authorities probing firms suspected of cartel practices

Authorities probing firms suspected of cartel practices
Demand for apparel recovers, says business association

Demand for apparel recovers, says business association

WORLD German Chancellor Scholz loses confidence vote, early elections set for 2025

German Chancellor Scholz loses confidence vote, early elections set for 2025

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a confidence vote in parliament on Dec. 16, setting the stage for early federal elections in February 2025.
ECONOMY Via MonteNapoleone crowned most expensive shopping street

Via MonteNapoleone crowned most expensive shopping street

Shoppers laden with bags from Fendi, Loewe, Prada and other designer labels clog the narrow sidewalks of Milan’s swankiest shopping street, bringing joy to the purveyors of high-end luxury goods this, and every, holiday season.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿