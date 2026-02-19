Sharp decline in retail sales marks a difficult start to 2026

Sharp decline in retail sales marks a difficult start to 2026

ISTANBUL
Sharp decline in retail sales marks a difficult start to 2026

Despite year-long discount campaigns that allowed branded retail to close 2025 with only modest growth in unit sales, January brought a steep downturn.

 

According to the United Brands Association (BMD), which represents 512 non-food retail brands, four out of five companies reported declines in both unit sales and revenue compared to December.

 

BMD President Sinan Öncel noted that while the sector had not expected a strong performance in January, the results fell short even of their cautious forecasts. “Compared to December 2025, four out of five of our brands saw both unit sales and revenue drop. Even in categories where heavy discounts were applied, such as footwear and apparel, sales volumes shrank — 90 percent of footwear brands and 77 percent of apparel brands reported lower unit sales,” he said.

 

Year-on-year comparisons painted a slightly more positive picture. Fifty-eight percent of brands increased unit sales compared to January 2025 and 92 percent reported higher revenues, Öncel said. However, he added, nearly half of these companies stated that their revenue growth lagged behind inflation, underscoring the sector’s profitability challenges.

 

Öncel emphasized that 2025 had already been a year in which profitability was sacrificed for volume, with sales driven largely by deep discounts. The January survey results suggest that even aggressive markdowns were insufficient to stimulate demand, according to Öncel.

 

He warned that the erosion of profitability, now in its third consecutive year, is amplifying the sector’s fragility. Rising costs, particularly rents, remain a pressing concern. “If cost increases are not curbed, the coming months could prove even more difficult,” Öncel cautioned.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs
LATEST NEWS

  1. US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

    US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

  2. Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

    Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

  3. Erdoğan says renewables reach 62 pct of installed capacity

    Erdoğan says renewables reach 62 pct of installed capacity

  4. EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

    EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

  5. Russian deputy foreign minister named as ambassador to Türkiye

    Russian deputy foreign minister named as ambassador to Türkiye
Recommended
EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs
Türkiye and Saudi Arabia sign landmark solar power deal

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia sign landmark solar power deal
Şimşek: Inflation could fall below past averages in spring

Şimşek: Inflation could fall below past averages in spring
Türkiyes capacity utilization rate down in February

Türkiye's capacity utilization rate down in February
Turkish studio Loom Games becomes ‘Turcorn’ after $1 bln valuation deal

Turkish studio Loom Games becomes ‘Turcorn’ after $1 bln valuation deal
Turkish business morale improves in February: Survey

Turkish business morale improves in February: Survey
Türkiye’s external assets increase to $413 billion

Türkiye’s external assets increase to $413 billion
WORLD US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Donald Trump exceeded his authority in imposing a swath of tariffs that upended global trade, blocking a key tool the president has wielded to impose his economic agenda.

ECONOMY EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump's hefty duties on steel have caused European exports to the United States to plummet by a third since July 2025, an industry group said Friday, calling for a "balanced" U.S.-EU tariff deal.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿