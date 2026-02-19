Airbus to back two new European fighter jets 'if clients request'

Airbus to back two new European fighter jets 'if clients request'

TOULOUSE
Airbus to back two new European fighter jets if clients request

A full size model of the "New Generation fighter", part of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) under development by Dassault Aviation, Airbus and Indra Sistemas is presented at the Paris, Le Bourget Airport, on June 20, 2023.

Airbus, which represents Germany and Spain in the FCAS warplane program, will support the two-fighter-jet solution if the customers demand it, CEO Guillaume Faury said Thursday.

"If mandated by our customers, we would support a two-factor solution and are committed to playing a leading role," Faury told a news conference.

"But the deadlock of a single pillar should not jeopardize the entire future of this high-tech European capability which will bolster our collective defense."

The Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program was launched in 2017 to replace France's Rafale jet and the Eurofighter planes used by Germany and Spain.

But the scheme, jointly developed by the three countries, has stalled as disagreements grow between Dassault and Airbus.

German industrial interests and some politicians have bristled at Dassault's alleged efforts to revise FCAS agreements and take greater control of the aircraft portion of the project.

On Feb. 18, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz signaled that Berlin could abandon the project, saying Germany does not need the same new fighter jets as France.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office said he remained "committed to the success of the FCAS project" and considered it "incomprehensible" that the disagreements have not been overcome at a time when Europe must "show unity and performance."

"We believe we are at the difficult juncture of the program," Faury said.

"At Airbus, we continue to believe that the program as a whole makes sense."

The plan envisages not only a fighter jet but an interlinked drone swarm and a digital cloud system.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs
LATEST NEWS

  1. US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

    US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

  2. Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

    Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

  3. Erdoğan says renewables reach 62 pct of installed capacity

    Erdoğan says renewables reach 62 pct of installed capacity

  4. EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

    EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

  5. Russian deputy foreign minister named as ambassador to Türkiye

    Russian deputy foreign minister named as ambassador to Türkiye
Recommended
US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs
Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon
Cyprus abandoned airport to become shared heritage site

Cyprus' abandoned airport to become shared heritage site
Saudi Arabia may enrich uranium under proposed US deal

Saudi Arabia may enrich uranium under proposed US deal
Ex-South Korea leader apologizes for martial law crisis

Ex-South Korea leader apologizes for martial law crisis
UN calls for scam center clampdown

UN calls for scam center clampdown
Trump says hes ordering release of data on UFOs and aliens

Trump says he's ordering release of data on UFOs and aliens
WORLD US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Donald Trump exceeded his authority in imposing a swath of tariffs that upended global trade, blocking a key tool the president has wielded to impose his economic agenda.

ECONOMY EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump's hefty duties on steel have caused European exports to the United States to plummet by a third since July 2025, an industry group said Friday, calling for a "balanced" U.S.-EU tariff deal.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿