Erdoğan chairs meeting of top defense committee

ANKARA
Türkiye's Defense Industry Executive Committee convened in Ankara under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Communications Directorate said on Feb. 18.

 

The meeting at the presidential complex marked the committee’s first session of 2026. According to a statement, the body reviewed the Turkish defense industry’s activities in 2025, including its export performance, future targets and ongoing critical projects.

 

It said evaluations were made regarding “the export success of the defense industry, future goals, and critical projects,” while emphasizing determination to support the domestic and national defense sector.

 

The statement added that agenda items concerning current and planned projects aimed at meeting the needs of the defense and interior ministries were discussed and resolved.

 

It expressed satisfaction with the achievements of the Turkish defense industry, made possible “with the strong support of our nation and state.”

 

The directorate underlined the need to continue efforts with greater resolve in 2026, stating that the exemplary progress in the defense industry “will be sustained with determination and perseverance through the use of domestic and national technologies.”

 

The Defense Industry Executive Committee is an official administrative and decision-making body established under Law No. 3238. It is chaired by the president and includes the vice president, the ministers of defense, interior, industry and technology and treasury and finance, as well as the chief of general staff and the head of the Defense Industries Agency (SSB).

 

The committee is tasked with making decisions in line with the general strategy and principles set for the development of the defense industry. It decides on the production or procurement, from domestic or foreign sources, of modern weapons, vehicles and equipment required by the Turkish army under a strategic plan.

 

It also researches, guides and monitors plans to establish defense-oriented production facilities with foreign capital and technology contributions from the public and private sectors, and makes principled decisions on state participation in such facilities when necessary.

 

The committee instructs the SSB on research and development, prototype production, advance payments, long-term orders and other financial and economic incentives for modern weapons, vehicles and equipment.

 

Among its powers are making decisions on the export of defense industry products, offset and reciprocal trade, ensuring coordination among defense-related organizations and determining principles for the use of a defense industry support fund, including training support and payments to personnel aimed at developing human resources in the sector.

