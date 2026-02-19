111,480 homes changed hands in Türkiye in January

ANKARA

Türkiye's nationwide residential property sales declined by 4.7 percent year-on-year in January, totaling 111,480 units, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

New home sales declined by 2.1 percent compared with the same month of the previous year, totaling 34,069 units, while existing home sales dropped by 5.9 percent to 77,411 units.

New homes accounted for 30.6 percent of total transactions, with existing homes making up 69.4 percent.

Mortgage-financed sales rose sharply, increasing by 15.7 percent to 20,263 units, while other types of sales decreased by 8.3 percent to 91,217 units. Mortgage transactions represented 18.2 percent of total sales, while other sales comprised 81.8 percent.

Seasonally adjusted data showed that, compared with January 2025, new home sales rose by 4.2 percent, whereas existing home sales edged down by 0.1 percent. On a monthly basis, however, both categories declined, with new home sales falling by 6.3 percent and existing home sales by 4.7 percent.

Istanbul led the market with 20,412 transactions, followed by the capital Ankara with 10,207, and the Aegean province of Izmir with 6,618.

Sales to foreign buyers dropped significantly, down 20.8 percent year-on-year to 1,306 units, representing 1.2 percent of total transactions.

Russian citizens purchased the highest number of homes at 219, followed by Iranians with 118 and Ukrainians with 77.

In December 2025, home sales grew nearly 20 percent year-on-year to 254,777 units. In the whole of 2025, a total of 1.69 million homes were sold in Türkiye, marking a robust 14.3 percent increase compared to 2024.

Last year, mortgage-financed home sales soared 49.3 percent to 236.668 units.

Home sales to foreign buyers in Türkiye fell by 9.4 percent in 2025 compared with the previous year, totaling 21,534 units. Foreign transactions accounted for 1.3 percent of all home sales during the year.

By nationality, Russian citizens purchased the largest number of homes, with 3,649 units sold. They were followed by Iranians with 1,878 units and Ukrainians with 1,541 units.

Commercial property sales also weakened in January, declining by 13.2 percent year-on-year to 13,267 units. Within this category, mortgage-financed sales surged by 73 percent to 576 units, according to TÜİK data.