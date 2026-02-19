Consumer confidence continues to improve

ANKARA

The Consumer Confidence Index, which stood at 83.7 in January, rose by 2.3 percent in February to reach 85.7, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Feb. 19. The increase follows a modest 0.3 percent gain in January.

The index, which ranges between 0 and 200, reflects optimism when above 100 and pessimism when below that threshold. The survey, conducted jointly by TÜİK and the Central Bank, revealed notable shifts across sub-indicators.

Households’ assessment of their current financial situation advanced by 4.6 percent in February, building on a 0.4 percent rise in December. Expectations regarding households’ financial situation over the next twelve months, which had fallen by 2.3 percent in January, rebounded strongly with a 4.2 percent monthly increase.

By contrast, expectations for the general economic outlook weakened slightly, slipping 0.1 percent in February after a 4.3 percent rise in January.

Meanwhile, the sub-index measuring the outlook for spending on durable goods over the coming year improved by 1.3 percent, reversing the 0.7 percent decline recorded in the previous month.