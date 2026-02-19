Türkiye’s short-term external debt falls to $165.7 billion

ANKARA

A teller shows US dollar bills at an exchange office in Ankara on July 20, 2023. AFP

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock fell to $165.7 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of last year, the Central Bank said on Feb. 19.

The figure was down 0.3 percent from the previous quarter’s $166.2 billion, according to official data.

The banking sector’s short-term external debt declined 0.8 percent to $72.5 billion, while short-term external debt of other sectors increased 4.5 percent to $68.3 billion in the same period.

Short-term foreign exchange (FX) loans that Turkish banks obtained from abroad decreased 10.8 percent to $8.6 billion and FX deposits of non-residents held in resident banks fell 2.6 percent to $19 billion.

“FX deposits of non-residents [excluding banking sector] recorded $21.2 billion, increasing by 1.1 percent. In addition, non-residents’ Turkish Lira deposits increased by 3 percent and recorded $23.7 billion,” the Central Bank said.

Trade credit liabilities linked to foreign trade transactions rose 4.7 percent to $62.5 billion, while liabilities stemming from cash loans rose 1.7 percent to $5.8 billion.

The currency composition of the debt stock was 35 percent U.S. dollars, 27.9 percent euros, 22.7 percent liras and 14.4 percent other currencies.

On a remaining maturity basis — which includes external debt due within one year — Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock totaled $225.4 billion at the end of the year.