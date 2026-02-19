Türkiye’s short-term external debt falls to $165.7 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt falls to $165.7 billion

ANKARA
Türkiye’s short-term external debt falls to $165.7 billion

A teller shows US dollar bills at an exchange office in Ankara on July 20, 2023. AFP

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock fell to $165.7 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of last year, the Central Bank said on Feb. 19.

The figure was down 0.3 percent from the previous quarter’s $166.2 billion, according to official data.

The banking sector’s short-term external debt declined 0.8 percent to $72.5 billion, while short-term external debt of other sectors increased 4.5 percent to $68.3 billion in the same period.

Short-term foreign exchange (FX) loans that Turkish banks obtained from abroad decreased 10.8 percent to $8.6 billion and FX deposits of non-residents held in resident banks fell 2.6 percent to $19 billion.

“FX deposits of non-residents [excluding banking sector] recorded $21.2 billion, increasing by 1.1 percent. In addition, non-residents’ Turkish Lira deposits increased by 3 percent and recorded $23.7 billion,” the Central Bank said.

Trade credit liabilities linked to foreign trade transactions rose 4.7 percent to $62.5 billion, while liabilities stemming from cash loans rose 1.7 percent to $5.8 billion.

The currency composition of the debt stock was 35 percent U.S. dollars, 27.9 percent euros, 22.7 percent liras and 14.4 percent other currencies.

On a remaining maturity basis — which includes external debt due within one year — Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock totaled $225.4 billion at the end of the year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs
LATEST NEWS

  1. US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

    US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

  2. Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

    Trump says weighing strike on Iran as Tehran says draft deal coming soon

  3. Erdoğan says renewables reach 62 pct of installed capacity

    Erdoğan says renewables reach 62 pct of installed capacity

  4. EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

    EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

  5. Russian deputy foreign minister named as ambassador to Türkiye

    Russian deputy foreign minister named as ambassador to Türkiye
Recommended
EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs
Türkiye and Saudi Arabia sign landmark solar power deal

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia sign landmark solar power deal
Şimşek: Inflation could fall below past averages in spring

Şimşek: Inflation could fall below past averages in spring
Türkiyes capacity utilization rate down in February

Türkiye's capacity utilization rate down in February
Turkish studio Loom Games becomes ‘Turcorn’ after $1 bln valuation deal

Turkish studio Loom Games becomes ‘Turcorn’ after $1 bln valuation deal
Turkish business morale improves in February: Survey

Turkish business morale improves in February: Survey
Türkiye’s external assets increase to $413 billion

Türkiye’s external assets increase to $413 billion
WORLD US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Donald Trump exceeded his authority in imposing a swath of tariffs that upended global trade, blocking a key tool the president has wielded to impose his economic agenda.

ECONOMY EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

EU steel exports to US plummet 30 percent after Trump tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump's hefty duties on steel have caused European exports to the United States to plummet by a third since July 2025, an industry group said Friday, calling for a "balanced" U.S.-EU tariff deal.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿