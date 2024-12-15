Fidan warns against terrorism exploiting shift in Syria

AQABA, Jordan
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has underscored the importance of an inclusive and orderly transition in Syria, cautioning against any scenario that could allow terrorism to thrive during this critical period.

"We must not allow terrorism to benefit from this transition period in any way," Fidan said at a gathering in the Jordanian city of Aqaba on Dec. 14.

The Turkish top diplomat urged the international community to sustain political and humanitarian support for Syria after opposition forces overthrew President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Fidan emphasized the need for a "Syrian-led" process to ensure a stable and unified future for the war-torn country. He accused PKK of exploiting instability in the country and restructuring within the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

“We continue to fight PKK terrorism, wherever they are,” he added.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Fidan pledged Türkiye's ongoing support for the Syrian people.

"The coming days may not be easy, but as Türkiye, we will continue to walk shoulder to shoulder with the Syrian people,” he said.

Fidan also highlighted key principles for the transition, including preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and respecting its social diversity. He called for unity, compromise and careful attention to ensure the Syrian people can live in “security, freedom and prosperity.”

The minister warned that missteps in the process could exacerbate issues such as irregular migration.

Japan firm ‘doesn't have money for slavery compensation’
