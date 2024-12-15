Erdoğan: Türkiye stability amid regional turmoil

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Dec. 14 that Türkiye has maintained stability despite escalating tensions worldwide and in its region.

"Türkiye stands out as a key country in the region. We have never allowed the fire around us to spread to our country," Erdoğan said at an event in the eastern city of Erzurum organized by his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

His remarks came days after Syrian opposition forces overthrew President Bashar al-Assad’s government, ending his family’s five-decade-long rule and 13 years of civil war.

"After 61 years of oppression, massacre and darkness, the Baath regime is now completely history,” Erdoğan said. “Assad, who caused the death of 1 million innocent people in his country, had to turn his tail and flee Damascus overnight. For the first time in 13 years, our Syrian brothers look to their future with hope."

Erdoğan noted that the global system is undergoing one of the most severe crises in decades.

“The world and the region have been experiencing difficult days recently,” he said.

"The COVID pandemic has brought new problems to light in every area, from economy to trade, from security to social life. The Russia-Ukraine war will enter its fourth year in February. It has been 440 days since Israel’s massacres against Gaza began. Of course, our country is also affected by all these events, wars and crises.”

Despite these challenges, Erdoğan praised Türkiye as an “island of stability” in a volatile region.

“We managed all these difficult processes successfully with balanced, moderate and fair policies,” he said. “Although we have some difficulties, more peaceful, prosperous and beautiful days await Türkiye than ever before.”

During his speech, Erdoğan highlighted government initiatives for Erzurum, which was recently designated as the tourism capital of 2025 by the Economic Cooperation Organization.

"With its history, nature, culture and cuisine... this beautiful city will hopefully be introduced to the whole world on this occasion," he said.

"We hope this important organization brings good luck to our city."

Erdoğan also announced plans to construct a 20,000-seat stadium in Erzurum.