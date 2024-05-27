Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

BERLIN
Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.

With the result, The Greek club’s Turkish coach Ergin Ataman joined an elite club of coaches with five European trophies, adding to his two previous EuroLeague, one Saporta and one EuroChallenge titles.

"It’s amazing, we deserved it,” Ataman said after the final in Berlin.

“All season we had a great season. Tonight, we went down 15 points, but we came back. It’s amazing. I am very happy. I am very proud. I lost my father one month ago. I am sure that his heart … he was with me for all the championships with Anadolu Efes. Now one more time, thank you all Greek supporters. Thank you to all Turkish people who support to me."

Panathinaikos guard Kostas Sloukas, became the first player since Sarunas Jasikevicius to win the Euroleague with three different teams, was named the Final Four MVP after playing a crucial role in the final. He scored 24 points against Real Madrid without missing a field goal to lead his side to the trophy.

"Amazing feeling, amazing feeling,” he said after the match.

“I cannot describe my feelings. I am so happy. I am so proud of my team, for our whole organization of Panathinaikos. I am so happy, I am so happy for everybody, I am happy for coach, for [club president] Mr. [Dimitrios] Giannakopoulos and for my teammates.”

Asked about Sloukas, Ataman was concise.

"Incredible person, incredible. I think he's one of the heroes of Greek basketball," Ataman said.

Real Madrid was led by Bosnian forward Dzanan Musa, who tallied 15 points.

Panathinaikos bagged its seventh EuroLeague title as the Greens previously won it in 1996, 2000, 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011.

Real Madrid is still the record holder with 11 continental crowns.

Saudi Arabia named a new ambassador to Damascus on May 26, state media has said, more than a year after the two Arab nations resumed ties following a prolonged rift over Syria's war.

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the key manufacturing sector fell, while business morale deteriorated in May, according to official data released on May 27.

