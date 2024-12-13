Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

ISTANBUL
Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Ankara aims to start trial production at Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

Türkiye plans to load the first fuel into its over 90 percent complete first reactor in 2025, marking the start of trial production, the minister wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Construction of Akkuyu NPP's four reactors progresses rapidly, he noted, adding that the completion of the First Reactor Turbine Plant Assembly marks another significant milestone in the plant's commissioning process.

“By the end of 2028, we will gradually commission four reactors and meet 10 percent of our electricity needs in a carbon-neutral way,” he added.

Nuclear energy plays an important role in reaching Türkiye's 2053 net zero emission target.

To this end, the country plans to build nuclear power plants in two other locations after the first plant at Akkuyu.

An intergovernmental agreement was signed between Russia and Türkiye in May 2010 for the Akkuyu NPP that will consist of four VVER-1200 power units with a total installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts.

The foundation for the plant was laid in 2018 and it is expected to be finished in seven years, according to the contract.

Last month, Bayraktar said that Türkiye aims to have 7,200 megawatts of nuclear power by 2035, stressing that without nuclear energy the country is unlikely to meet its 2053 net-zero target.

Türkiye plans to build two more nuclear power plants in the Black Sea province of Sinop and the Thrace region.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

    South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

  2. Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

    Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

  3. Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

    Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

  4. Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign

    Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign

  5. A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı

    A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı
Recommended
Wholesale, retail trade sector lures most foreign investments

Wholesale, retail trade sector lures most foreign investments
İTO head expects Central Bank to cut interest rate this month

İTO head expects Central Bank to cut interest rate this month
Bitcoin mining may have a role in blackouts plague in Iran

Bitcoin mining may have a role in blackouts plague in Iran
Rio Tinto to invest $2.5 billion in Argentina lithium production

Rio Tinto to invest $2.5 billion in Argentina lithium production
Musk wants to turn SpaceXs Starbase site into a Texas city

Musk wants to turn SpaceX's Starbase site into a Texas city
Antalya draws 107 million foreign visitors in 10 years

Antalya draws 107 million foreign visitors in 10 years
WORLD South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korean lawmakers on Saturday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a "victory of the people".
ECONOMY Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Ankara aims to start trial production at Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿