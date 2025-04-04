Stellantis pausing some Canada, Mexico production

Auto giant Stellantis has said it was pausing production at some plants in Canada and Mexico, the first disruptions to hit the sector since Donald Trump's tariffs on foreign-made vehicles came into force.

The announcement from Stellantis, which owns Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge, among other major brands, impacts thousands of workers who have faced fear and uncertainty amid Trump's efforts to force auto companies to make more vehicles in the United States.

"Stellantis continues to assess the effects of the recently announced U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles," a company statement said.

"Immediate actions we must take include temporarily pausing production at some of our Canadian and Mexican assembly plants," it added.

Vehicle production in North America is highly integrated and the full impact of Trump's 25 percent levy on foreign-made vehicles and parts remains unclear.

Individual parts can cross the U.S.-Canada border several times during the assembly process.

The company confirmed the Chrysler plant in the Canadian city of Windsor, across a river from U.S. auto capital Detroit, will pause production from April 7 to 21.

The factory, which employs around 4,000 people and is one of three Stellantis has in Canada, manufactures the Chrysler Pacifica minivan and the electric version of the Dodge Charger.

Windsor has been on edge since Trump first announced his plans for auto sector tariffs.

US auto companies have employed people in the city for more than a century and the industry is vital to the local economy.

Detroit and Windsor are connected by a suspension bridge and tunnel, with auto industry workers crossing back and forth daily.

Greek Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service
