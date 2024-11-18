Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

ANKARA

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.

Türkiye leads Group B4 with 11 points ahead of the final matches, two points clear of second-place Wales, which also has a shot at promotion.

Iceland sits in third with seven points, while Montenegro, winless and already relegated to the lower league, is at the bottom with no points.

A victory for Türkiye will guarantee its status as group leader regardless of the outcome of the Wales-Iceland match.

Türkiye's campaign has started with a 0-0 draw against Wales away. The team secured a 3-1 win over Iceland in İzmir, followed by a 1-0 home victory over Montenegro in Samsun and a 4-2 triumph against Iceland in Reykjavik. Their most recent game ended in a scoreless draw against Wales in Kayseri.

Montenegro has struggled throughout the group stage, losing 2-0 to Iceland, 2-1 and 1-0 to Wales, 1-0 to Türkiye and 2-0 to Iceland again.

Türkiye will face Montenegro without suspended defender Abdülkerim Bardakcı.