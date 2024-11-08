Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

ISTANBUL
Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.

The Turkish champions have 10 points from four games and have all but secured qualification for at least the knockout play-off round, while Spurs sit in seventh place after losing their 100-percent record.

Galatasaray took an early lead when Yunus Akgün smashed a sensational long-range volley into the top corner in the sixth minute.

Spurs' teenage striker Will Lankshear equalized, but Galatasaray took control before halftime as Osimhen scored twice in the space of eight minutes.

The Nigerian star fired them back in front just after the half-hour mark before cleverly volleying Dries Mertens' cross past Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Osimhen has now scored six goals in eight appearances for Galatasaray since joining on loan from Napoli, and his performance against Tottenham was highly praised worldwide.

The home side passed up several opportunities to put the game out of sight for their opponents, but Spurs' hopes of a comeback were hit when Lankshear was sent off for two yellow-card offenses in quick succession in the second half.

Dominic Solanke pulled one back in the 69th minute, shortly after being brought on by Postecoglou, but Galatasaray held on with relative comfort.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk achieved a personal milestone, becoming the Turkish manager with the most wins in the tournament after recording his ninth victory in 16 UEFA Europa League appearances.

AZ Alkmaar beats Fenerbahçe 3-1

In Alkmaar, Fenerbahçe fell to a 3-1 defeat against AZ.

Neither team was able to produce a goal in the first half, but Alkmaar’s Ro-Zangelo Daal scored the opener with a close-range finish in the 59th minute at AFAS Stadion.

After three minutes, Fenerbahce was awarded a penalty after Mees de Wit fouled Edin Dzeko in the box.

However, goalkeeper Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro saved Youssef En-Nesyri's penalty attempt, keeping the score unchanged.

Fenerbahce leveled the game in the 70th minute when En-Nesyri netted with a header, bringing the match to a 1-1 draw.

AZ Alkmaar took the lead again with Kees Smit in the 75th minute, and Denso Kasius made it 3-1 in the 87th minute.

Fenerbahce is 21st with five points, and AZ Alkmaar is 17th with six points.

