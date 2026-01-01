Turkish low-cost carrier AJet launches flights to Albania's capital Tirana

Turkish low-cost carrier AJet launches flights to Albania's capital Tirana

ISTANBUL
Turkish low-cost carrier AJet launches flights to Albanias capital Tirana

Turkish low-cost air carrier AJet is launching direct flights to Tirana, the capital of Albania, from Istanbul and Ankara, the carrier said on Wednesday.

"A brand-new journey from Istanbul to Tirana awaits you with AJet, starting from 35$. With five weekly direct flights, you can travel from Istanbul to Tirana, the capital of Albania, with ease!" AJet said in a statement.

Flights to Tirana will begin on March 2, 2026, with five flights per week from Istanbul, and on March 5, with two flights per week from Ankara.

The flights will depart from Istanbul on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and from Ankara on Thursdays and Saturdays.

"March is an ideal time to explore Tirana in a calmer and more enjoyable atmosphere. As spring approaches, the city becomes more lively with its open spaces, central squares and everyday rhythm.

"Skanderbeg Square and its surrounding landmarks offer a great opportunity to experience Tirana’s cultural character up close," the airline said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

Artifacts preserved using scientific methods
LATEST NEWS

  1. Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

    Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

  2. Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters

    Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters

  3. Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’

    Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’

  4. Average New Year’s gift spending reaches $65 as online shopping dominates

    Average New Year’s gift spending reaches $65 as online shopping dominates

  5. Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw over 33 mln visitors last year

    Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw over 33 mln visitors last year
Recommended
Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row
Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 1.2 pct in December

Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 1.2 pct in December
Türkiye’s foreign trade in euros steadily rises in past 5 years

Türkiye’s foreign trade in euros steadily rises in past 5 years
Ship seized in Finland carried EU-sanctioned Russian steel

Ship seized in Finland carried EU-sanctioned Russian steel
Starlink to lower satellite orbit to increase space safety

Starlink to lower satellite orbit to increase space safety
Trump delays higher tariffs on imported furniture

Trump delays higher tariffs on imported furniture
Chinese auto giant BYD logs record EV sales in 2025

Chinese auto giant BYD logs record EV sales in 2025
WORLD Ukraine hosts crunch talks, insists deal is close

Ukraine hosts crunch talks, insists deal is close

Ukraine is hosting security advisers for crunch talks on Saturday as Kiev insists negotiations are zeroing in on a deal, while Russia claims a deadly New Year strike torpedoed the efforts.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark in December, it rose for the second month running to 48.9 from 48.0 in November.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿