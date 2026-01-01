Turkish low-cost carrier AJet launches flights to Albania's capital Tirana

ISTANBUL

Turkish low-cost air carrier AJet is launching direct flights to Tirana, the capital of Albania, from Istanbul and Ankara, the carrier said on Wednesday.

"A brand-new journey from Istanbul to Tirana awaits you with AJet, starting from 35$. With five weekly direct flights, you can travel from Istanbul to Tirana, the capital of Albania, with ease!" AJet said in a statement.

Flights to Tirana will begin on March 2, 2026, with five flights per week from Istanbul, and on March 5, with two flights per week from Ankara.

The flights will depart from Istanbul on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and from Ankara on Thursdays and Saturdays.

"March is an ideal time to explore Tirana in a calmer and more enjoyable atmosphere. As spring approaches, the city becomes more lively with its open spaces, central squares and everyday rhythm.

"Skanderbeg Square and its surrounding landmarks offer a great opportunity to experience Tirana’s cultural character up close," the airline said.