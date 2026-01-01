Aselsan signs 225 million euro deal, launches new companies

ISTANBUL
Turkish defense giant Aselsan has announced a major contract along with the establishment of two new companies in the provinces of Malatya and Gaziantep.

In a filing with Borsa Istanbul, the company said it signed an agreement worth 225 million euros with Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc. (ASFAT) for the procurement and integration of electronic warfare, radar, communication, navigation, weapon, electro-optics and underwater systems into naval platform combat systems. Deliveries under the contract are scheduled between 2026 and 2030.

Aselsan also disclosed that, to meet the growing demand in the field of military power electronics, it has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Malatya, ASELSAN Malatya Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. The new company will focus on precision manufacturing, design, maintenance and after-sales services of electronic components, aiming to enhance efficiency and sustainability in operations.

In a separate statement, the firm announced the creation of another company in Gaziantep to expand production capacity in electromechanical systems. The new entity, Aselsan Gaziantep Elektromekanik Teknolojileri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., will be 51 percent owned by Aselsan and 49 percent by Gaziantep İleri Teknoloji Sanayi. It will specialize in the design, development and production of electromechanical systems, with a primary focus on slip rings.

﻿