Türkiye's crude steel production up 10 percent in November

Türkiye's crude steel production up 10 percent in November

ISTANBUL
Türkiyes crude steel production up 10 percent in November

Türkiye's crude steel production rose to 3.3 million tons in November, up 10 percent compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Steel Producers Association stated on Dec. 31.

Steel production in the January-November period also increased by 2 percent to 34.6 million tons.

Finished product consumption reached 3.7 million tons in November, up 0.5 percent compared to the same month of 2024.

In the January-November period, finished product consumption increased by 2.4 percent to 35.9 million tons.

Steel product exports in November increased by 22.2 percent in terms of volume compared to the same month of 2024, reaching 1.2 million tons, and by 9.8 percent in terms of value, reaching $774.8 million.

In the January-November period, steel product exports increased by 13.3 percent to 13.7 million tons and by 4.5 percent to $9.3 billion.

The export-to-import ratio, which was 74.1 percent in the January-November period of last year, rose to 76.8 percent in the same period this year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

Artifacts preserved using scientific methods
LATEST NEWS

  1. Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

    Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

  2. Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters

    Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters

  3. Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’

    Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’

  4. Average New Year’s gift spending reaches $65 as online shopping dominates

    Average New Year’s gift spending reaches $65 as online shopping dominates

  5. Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw over 33 mln visitors last year

    Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw over 33 mln visitors last year
Recommended
Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row
Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 1.2 pct in December

Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 1.2 pct in December
Türkiye’s foreign trade in euros steadily rises in past 5 years

Türkiye’s foreign trade in euros steadily rises in past 5 years
Ship seized in Finland carried EU-sanctioned Russian steel

Ship seized in Finland carried EU-sanctioned Russian steel
Starlink to lower satellite orbit to increase space safety

Starlink to lower satellite orbit to increase space safety
Trump delays higher tariffs on imported furniture

Trump delays higher tariffs on imported furniture
Chinese auto giant BYD logs record EV sales in 2025

Chinese auto giant BYD logs record EV sales in 2025
WORLD Ukraine hosts crunch talks, insists deal is close

Ukraine hosts crunch talks, insists deal is close

Ukraine is hosting security advisers for crunch talks on Saturday as Kiev insists negotiations are zeroing in on a deal, while Russia claims a deadly New Year strike torpedoed the efforts.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark in December, it rose for the second month running to 48.9 from 48.0 in November.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿