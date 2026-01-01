Türkiye's crude steel production up 10 percent in November

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's crude steel production rose to 3.3 million tons in November, up 10 percent compared to the same month last year, the Turkish Steel Producers Association stated on Dec. 31.

Steel production in the January-November period also increased by 2 percent to 34.6 million tons.

Finished product consumption reached 3.7 million tons in November, up 0.5 percent compared to the same month of 2024.

In the January-November period, finished product consumption increased by 2.4 percent to 35.9 million tons.

Steel product exports in November increased by 22.2 percent in terms of volume compared to the same month of 2024, reaching 1.2 million tons, and by 9.8 percent in terms of value, reaching $774.8 million.

In the January-November period, steel product exports increased by 13.3 percent to 13.7 million tons and by 4.5 percent to $9.3 billion.

The export-to-import ratio, which was 74.1 percent in the January-November period of last year, rose to 76.8 percent in the same period this year.