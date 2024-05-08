MedBodrum Festival set to showcase global talent, local charm

MUĞLA

The MedBodrum Festival, poised to take place this weekend in the tourism hotspot of Muğla's Bodrum district, will bring together culinary luminaries and renowned artists from around the world to celebrate the opulence of the Mediterranean lifestyle.

The event which brings together gastronomy, art, entertainment and sustainability, will also enhance Bodrum's international visibility.

The festivities will kick off with musical performances by Mercan Dede and İlhan Erşahin at the Bodrum castle on May 9 evening, setting the stage for an immersive cultural experience.

As the evening progresses on May 10, the spotlight shifts to Maça Kızı, a venue known for its laid-back luxury, where the ‘Ignite the Senses’ exhibition curated by Jane Neal and Fru Tholstrup will take place.

The exhibition boasts a stellar lineup of internationally acclaimed artists including Marina Abramovic, Helen Beard and Mircea Cantor, among many others.

Meanwhile, culinary aficionados are in for a treat as Michelin-starred chef Aret Sahakyan collaborates with Tekuna Gachechiladze, Deepanker Khosla and Michael Van Der Kroft to craft an exquisite gastronomic experience after the exhibition.

The evening will continue with musical performances by Skip Marley, the grandson of legendary artist Bob Marley, and DJ Mëstiz.

On May 11, the cultural extravaganza continues in Villa Maça Kızı which will host a dynamic fusion of art, music and culinary delight.

At the venue, Gabriela Vanga’s performance art will be complemented by a seasoned menu by Chef Carlo Bernardini, Fabrizio Marino and Alejandro Serrano.

Music performances will start with Natalie Clavier & LouLou of Thievery Corporation and continue with Gioli & Assia and Natasha Diggs

As the weekend draws to a close, volunteers from the Mediterranean Protection Association will collaborate with the event to clean the shores of Türkbükü on May 12 morning.

The festivities will continue with a lavish buffet luncheon prepared by expert chefs, followed by a musical performance by Bebel Gilberto.

The visionary behind the event, Sahir Erozan, the creator of Maça Kızı, aims to elevate Bodrum’s international profile by bringing together Türkiye's leading names and his own international circle in different cities around the world.

In December 2022, during the art fair Art Basel Miami, leading names in their fields, from artist Elif Uras to architect Ahmet Alataş, chef Aret Sahakyan to master sommelier İsa Bal, came together in Miami and created a four-day pop-up venue, bringing the Mediterranean spirit to Miami.