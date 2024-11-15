Local court cancels zoning plan for Patara

ANTALYA

An Antalya administrative court has revoked a zoning plan that was intended to allow construction expansion in the southwestern resort city of Antalya’s ancient city of Patara.

The region covering the zoning plan features the necropolis and sea turtle nesting areas and boasts over 800 unlawful structures at present.

Last approved on May 12, 2023, and suspended again on June 5 the same year, the plan has been annulled as a result of the joint efforts of chambers of architectures and a local environment and culture association.

The countersuit, launched through such collaborative efforts, determined that this zoning plan was not in the public interest and that it violated the fundamentals and principles of planning and urbanism, according to the Antalya Chamber of Architects’ statement on the matter.

The court's ruling pointed out that the zoning plan change explanation report's content was vague and that there was no comparison between the usage decisions made in the contested zoning plan and those made in the earlier plans.

It further underlined that insufficient justifications were provided as to whether the social facilities' surface area complied with the law's requirements.

"We had filed a lawsuit against the zoning plan for Patara. Construction works there would have a detrimental impact on the Caretta Carettas' habitats,” said Ahmet Akoy, the head of Kaş Environment and Culture Association.

Patara, the ancient capital of Lycia, dating back to the Early Bronze Age over 6,000 years ago, boasts many significant structures, including a theater, the world’s oldest known parliament building, a lighthouse, a triumphal arch, baths, temples, the main street, a harbor, a granary and Lycian-style sarcophagi.