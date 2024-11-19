Landslide in Rize kills resident, injures 3

RIZE

A landslide hit the Çayeli district of the Black Sea province of Rize early in the morning of Nov. 19, killing one resident and injuring three others.

The victim was trapped under the soil while sleeping in his bedroom.

The landslide, triggered by days of heavy rain and loosened soil following a recent 4.7 magnitude earthquake, occurred around 6 a.m., filling the ground floors of two adjacent apartment buildings with debris.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the scene, evacuating residents and rescuing the injured.

Çayeli Mayor İsmail Hakkı Çiftçi provided updates during a live broadcast.

“The last earthquake destabilized the soil, and the continuous rain is exacerbating the risk,” he said. “We evacuated home in the danger zone. Sadly, one of our residents has lost their life. Two others were rescued from the debris, and further evacuations have taken place to ensure safety.”

Çiftçi emphasized the ongoing efforts to mitigate the situation. “Blocked culverts are being cleared, and teams from Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the municipality and the gendarmerie are taking precautionary measures. However, the rain continues, and the danger is not over,” he warned.

Prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen provided some hope for the affected region. “The rain will subside by noon and remain absent for the next three days. However, starting Nov. 21, heavy rain from the West will bring the risk of flooding, particularly in the Black Sea region,” he said, adding that temperatures are expected to drop significantly by the weekend, with a possibility of snow in parts of southeastern Marmara.

“This week we will see a string of extreme meteorological events,” he said.