Justice minister reaffirms call for new constitution

ANKARA

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has reaffirmed the government's call for a new constitution, arguing its potential role in fostering unity and peace within the country.

“The Century of Türkiye vision is a final perspective that reveals the developments our country has experienced in every field,” Tunç said during a parliamentary debate on his ministry's budget for the upcoming year on Dec. 10.

The term is used by the government to define the nation's future in its second century since the founding of the republic in 1923.

"The full implementation of this perspective will be facilitated with a new and civil constitution," he stated.

"We see the new constitution as a social contract that will protect our rights and freedoms, establish our common promise to live together and our desire for peace and tranquility on these lands."

Tunç said his ministry would contribute to the parliamentary efforts to bring the new constitution to fruition.

The parliamentary session also saw the approval of the 2025 budgets for the parliament, the Constitutional Court, the Foreign Ministry and the Justice Ministry.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have long criticized the existing constitution for its origins in the 1980 military coup.

The call for a new text faces hurdles as the party lacks the necessary parliamentary majority to advance the proposal. It would need support from more than 30 opposition MPs to bring the process to a referendum.

Since early May, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has been holding discussions with representatives of opposition parties regarding the proposal.

The AKP is also considering establishing a center within parliament to collect expectations from associations, foundations, universities, workers, employers and nongovernmental organizations for a new constitution, its parliamentary leader said in September.

In his speech, Tunç also responded to accusations questioning the independence and impartiality of Türkiye's judiciary, firmly rejecting them.

"From now on, the judiciary will not be anyone's backyard," he said. "The judiciary will continue to be the judgment of the nation."