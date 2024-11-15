Touristic route launches symbolic passports

IZMIR

A touristic culture route featuring numerous villages and promoting the ecological, historical and archeological values of the settlements along the route has introduced specially designed symbolic passports.

"Efeler Road” comprises 28 stages, 27 main stages and one alternate line, project manager Professor Dr. Özgür Özkaya said, emphasizing that the road's varied itineraries provide scores of visitors with the chance to explore various communities.

"Each village has had its own seal created based on a symbol that is well recognized by the community and captures the essence of the hamlet. Trekkers who so desire can get an Efeler Yolu passport and have the appropriate village seal stamped on it in the communities they arrive.”

These passports are unique handcrafted items, Özkaya noted.

“Trekkers who can demonstrate that they have completed every stage will be eligible to have a gold seal applied to the final page of their passports.”

This golden seal is the last one of the whole seal system and is unique to the touristic route, he explained.

The hikers who receive the golden seal receive an electronic certificate, and their names are posted on the route’s official website, according to Özkaya.

"The project's objectives were to preserve, promote and guarantee the long-term viability of the communities' ecological, historical, cultural and archeological significance," Özkaya said.

Furthermore, they also seek to stop migration by establishing new sectors of economic activity and reviving social life through tourism in this way, making sure that young people are content in their birthplaces.