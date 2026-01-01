Greek Cyprus says 'won't block EU-Türkiye ties' during presidency

BRUSSELS

Greek Cyprus has said that it will not obstruct relations between the European Union and Türkiye, as it on Jan. 1 assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first half of the year.

This marks the second time in 14 years that Greek Cyprus has held the EU presidency.

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said the administration will "work with determination to give new momentum to the European edifice and contribute substantially to the next step in our common journey."

The six-month term coincides with a critical period for the EU, particularly regarding decisions in the defense sector. Observers are closely watching whether the stance Greek Cyprus adopts during its presidency will have any impact on EU-Türkiye relations.

Brussels’ primary concern is that ongoing tensions over the Cyprus issue could negatively affect cooperation with Türkiye in defense matters.

However, Greek Cypriot officials have indicated that such worries are unfounded.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos told the Guardian that Greek Cyprus will not let national issues influence its EU presidency.

“The president has publicly expressed his hope that Turkish President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan will attend the informal council meeting in April,” he said, referring to Nikos Christodoulides’ invitation to the planned gathering of EU member state leaders and neighboring countries in Greek Cyprus.

“Using the presidency to advance domestic concerns is not our intention,” Kombos added.

Erdoğan is widely expected to decline the invitation, in line with Türkiye’s longstanding position of not recognizing Greek Cyprus as legitimate.

Kombos emphasized that Greek Cyprus aims to bolster the EU’s engagement in its neighborhood. “

This region is often seen through the lens of crises, with Europeans intervening primarily to manage emergencies. But it is also a region full of opportunities,” he noted, referencing recent geopolitical developments in Syria, Gaza, Lebanon and the Red Sea.

He further stated that Greek Cyprus seeks to encourage the EU to “open up to the Middle East and India.”

“The EU’s success lies in its ability to navigate successive crises. Despite criticism and perceived shortcomings, it consistently advances and evolves,” he added.

Nonetheless, Greek Cyprus continues to block Türkiye’s participation in the defense-oriented SAFE program, the EU military mobility project, and the European Defense Agency, citing national interests.

Within the EU, there is a notable number of member states advocating for closer cooperation with Türkiye, whose recent defense initiatives have also drawn international attention.

In November 2025, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated that EU membership remains a strategic priority for Türkiye, but that progress requires reciprocal commitment and concrete action from Brussels.