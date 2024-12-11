Bayraktar TB2 surpasses 1 million flight hours

ANKARA
Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) has reached a major milestone, logging over 1 million flight hours, the company has announced.

The achievement cements its place in Turkish aviation history as the first and only domestically developed combat aircraft to surpass this benchmark since entering service in 2014.

The Bayraktar TB2 couldn't have reached this milestone without its remarkable export achievements and field-proven effectiveness, securing its reputation among American, Israeli, and Chinese competitors, the company highlighted in a statement.

Currently, Türkiye holds 65 percent of the global armed UAV export market, a position bolstered by Baykar’s production capabilities.

Since its debut, the Bayraktar TB2 has flown approximately 150 million kilometers, demonstrating its advanced technology, reliability and affordability. Its success has driven demand from numerous countries worldwide, solidifying the UAV as a preferred choice for military and defense operations.

Baykar, operating independently with its own resources since its establishment, has focused on self-sufficient technological advancements. Beginning with the R&D phase of the UCAV in 2003, the company has generated 83% of its revenue through exports — achieving $1.8 billion in 2023 alone. This performance earned Baykar a place among Türkiye’s top 10 exporters across all sectors.

Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken
