Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation

DAMASCUS

Syria on Thursday condemned deadly Israeli strikes across the country as a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty, after Israel said it struck "military capabilities.”

"In a blatant violation of international law and Syrian sovereignty, Israeli forces launched airstrikes on five locations across the country," the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

"This unjustified escalation is a deliberate attempt to destabilize Syria and exacerbate the suffering of its people."

Israel conducted airstrikes in five locations within half an hour, the ministry said, adding that Hama Airport was effectively rendered inoperable and dozens of civilians and military personnel were injured.

Late on April 2, Israel struck near a defense research center in northern Damascus and also raided central Syria as the Israeli army said it hit military capabilities in several areas.

The statement urged the U.N. to take urgent precautions to prevent a recurrence of Israeli violations.

The provincial government in southern Syria's Daraa said nine civilians were killed and several injured in Israeli bombardment following an "Israeli incursion.”

The provincial government said the bombardment came amid Israel's deepest ground incursion into southern Syria so far.

Following the attacks, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursdaywarned Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa that he would face severe consequences if Israel's security was threatened.

"I warn Syrian leader Jolani: If you allow hostile forces to enter Syria and threaten Israeli security interests, you will pay a heavy price," Katz said in a statement, addressing the Syrian leader with his former nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani.

The Israeli army said its forces were responding to fire from militants.

"The Air Force's activity on Thursday[April 2] near the airports in T4, Hama, and the Damascus area sends a clear message and serves as a warning for the future," Katz said in the statement.

He added that Israeli forces "will continue to operate on the summit of Mount Hermon and in security and buffer zones to protect" Israeli communities in the Golan Heights and the Galilee.

Israeli media has recently claimed that Türkiye is planning to establish military bases in Syria and has taken steps to take control of the T4 airbase.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, was reported to have held security meetings regarding Türkiye growing role in Syria.

Israeli sources, speaking to the Jerusalem Post following airstrikes, indicated that this move was a message to Türkiye.

Turkish Defense Ministry sources on Thursdaywarned against unfolded reports.

“Except for the statements made by the official authorities regarding the developments or alleged developments in Syria, unauthentic and purposeful news and posts should not be trusted,” the sources said.