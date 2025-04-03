Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation

Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a 'blatant violation

DAMASCUS
Syria says deadly Israeli strikes a blatant violation

Syria on Thursday condemned deadly Israeli strikes across the country as a "flagrant violation" of its sovereignty, after Israel said it struck "military capabilities.”

"In a blatant violation of international law and Syrian sovereignty, Israeli forces launched airstrikes on five locations across the country," the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

"This unjustified escalation is a deliberate attempt to destabilize Syria and exacerbate the suffering of its people."

Israel conducted airstrikes in five locations within half an hour, the ministry said, adding that Hama Airport was effectively rendered inoperable and dozens of civilians and military personnel were injured.

Late on April 2, Israel struck near a defense research center in northern Damascus and also raided central Syria as the Israeli army said it hit military capabilities in several areas.

The statement urged the U.N. to take urgent precautions to prevent a recurrence of Israeli violations.

The provincial government in southern Syria's Daraa said nine civilians were killed and several injured in Israeli bombardment following an "Israeli incursion.”

The provincial government said the bombardment came amid Israel's deepest ground incursion into southern Syria so far.

Following the attacks, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursdaywarned Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa that he would face severe consequences if Israel's security was threatened.

"I warn Syrian leader Jolani: If you allow hostile forces to enter Syria and threaten Israeli security interests, you will pay a heavy price," Katz said in a statement, addressing the Syrian leader with his former nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani.

The Israeli army said its forces were responding to fire from militants.

"The Air Force's activity on Thursday[April 2] near the airports in T4, Hama, and the Damascus area sends a clear message and serves as a warning for the future," Katz said in the statement.

He added that Israeli forces "will continue to operate on the summit of Mount Hermon and in security and buffer zones to protect" Israeli communities in the Golan Heights and the Galilee.

Israeli media has recently claimed that Türkiye is planning to establish military bases in Syria and has taken steps to take control of the T4 airbase.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, was reported to have held security meetings regarding Türkiye growing role in Syria.

Israeli sources, speaking to the Jerusalem Post following airstrikes, indicated that this move was a message to Türkiye.

Turkish Defense Ministry sources on Thursdaywarned against unfolded reports.

“Except for the statements made by the official authorities regarding the developments or alleged developments in Syria, unauthentic and purposeful news and posts should not be trusted,” the sources said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

    Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

  2. Chicken döner shop shuts down after 648 hospitalized

    Chicken döner shop shuts down after 648 hospitalized

  3. Draft regulation unveiled over social media platforms

    Draft regulation unveiled over social media platforms

  4. TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan

    TVF completes early repayment of Türk Telekom loan

  5. TAI, Brazil's Embraer join forces for aviation projects

    TAI, Brazil's Embraer join forces for aviation projects
Recommended
Israel army announces new ground offensive east of Gaza City

Israel army announces new ground offensive east of Gaza City
South Korea court ousts impeached president Yoon

South Korea court ousts impeached president Yoon
Turkish student challenges detention in Boston court: Report

Turkish student challenges detention in Boston court: Report
Turkish student moved to Vermont before judges order

Turkish student moved to Vermont before judge's order
Hungary announces ICC withdrawal as Israels Netanyahu visits

Hungary announces ICC withdrawal as Israel's Netanyahu visits
Search for Malaysias long missing MH370 suspended

Search for Malaysia's long missing MH370 suspended
WORLD Israel army announces new ground offensive east of Gaza City

Israel army announces new ground offensive east of Gaza City

The Israeli army announced it had launched a new ground offensive east of Gaza City on Friday to expand the security zone it has established inside the Palestinian territory.
ECONOMY Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Ankara ramps up efforts on trade ties with Washington

Türkiye will ramp up trade efforts with the U.S. and push for the removal of new tariffs imposed by Washington, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on April 4.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿