Protesters, US law enforcers clash

Protesters, US law enforcers clash

MINNEAPOLIS
Protesters, US law enforcers clash

T - Protestors clash with federal agents outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Protesters clashed with law enforcement in Minneapolis on Jan. 8 after the fatal shooting of a U.S. woman further deepened the divide over President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to crack down on illegal immigration.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot in the head on Wednesday as she apparently tried to drive away from agents in the northern U.S. city as they approached her car, which they said blocked their way.

Vice President JD Vance said, without providing evidence, Good was part of a "broader left-wing network" opposed to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and insisted the officer acted in "self-defense."

The White House asserted that U.S. law enforcement was under "organized attack" and presented a version of the shooting disputed by officials in Minnesota, who contend that federal forces are making the streets more dangerous.

Large, noisy crowds gathered around Minneapolis in protest on Jan. 8, chanting slogans against ICE. Federal immigration officers armed with pepperball guns and tear gas wrestled several protesters to the ground.

In a separate incident Jan. 8 afternoon, U.S. federal agents shot and wounded two individuals in the western city of Portland, Oregon, local police said.

"Two people are in the hospital following a shooting involving federal agents," a statement from Portland Police said, adding a man and a woman were wounded by "apparent gunshot wounds."

Speaking at a news conference late Jan. 8, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek voiced concern about the use of force by federal agents in Portland and called for a full investigation into the shooting.

US, protests,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

    Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

  2. Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

    Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

  3. Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

    Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

  4. Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

    Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

  5. Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute

    Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute
Recommended
New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown
Trump pitches Venezuela oil to US majors — and hits skepticism

Trump pitches Venezuela oil to US majors — and hits skepticism
Syrian army says stopping operations in Aleppos Sheikh Maqsud: state media

Syrian army says stopping operations in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud: state media
Syrian Army begins operation against SDF

Syrian Army begins operation against SDF
SDF refuse to leave Syrias Aleppo after truce

SDF refuse to leave Syria's Aleppo after truce
Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to direct Board of Peace for Gaza

Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to direct Board of Peace for Gaza
Khamanei slams ‘vandals’ as Iran rocked by protests

Khamanei slams ‘vandals’ as Iran rocked by protests
WORLD New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

Iranians took to the streets in new protests Friday to press the biggest movement against the Islamic republic in more than three years, as authorities sustained an internet blackout as part of a crackdown that has left dozens dead.
ECONOMY Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Türkiye's inflation will continue to decline, the main goal is to bring it below 20 percent in 2026, the treasury and finance minister said Friday.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

One of the world's most storied rivalries will take center stage on Jan. 10, when Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe face off in the Turkish Super Cup final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
﻿