Protesters, US law enforcers clash

MINNEAPOLIS

T - Protestors clash with federal agents outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Protesters clashed with law enforcement in Minneapolis on Jan. 8 after the fatal shooting of a U.S. woman further deepened the divide over President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to crack down on illegal immigration.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot in the head on Wednesday as she apparently tried to drive away from agents in the northern U.S. city as they approached her car, which they said blocked their way.

Vice President JD Vance said, without providing evidence, Good was part of a "broader left-wing network" opposed to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and insisted the officer acted in "self-defense."

The White House asserted that U.S. law enforcement was under "organized attack" and presented a version of the shooting disputed by officials in Minnesota, who contend that federal forces are making the streets more dangerous.

Large, noisy crowds gathered around Minneapolis in protest on Jan. 8, chanting slogans against ICE. Federal immigration officers armed with pepperball guns and tear gas wrestled several protesters to the ground.

In a separate incident Jan. 8 afternoon, U.S. federal agents shot and wounded two individuals in the western city of Portland, Oregon, local police said.

"Two people are in the hospital following a shooting involving federal agents," a statement from Portland Police said, adding a man and a woman were wounded by "apparent gunshot wounds."

Speaking at a news conference late Jan. 8, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek voiced concern about the use of force by federal agents in Portland and called for a full investigation into the shooting.