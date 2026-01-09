EU chief von der Leyen says Europe to do 'everything it can' to support Syria

EU chief von der Leyen says Europe to do 'everything it can' to support Syria

DAMASCUS
EU chief von der Leyen says Europe to do everything it can to support Syria

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Europe would do everything possible to assist Syria's recovery and reconstruction, after meeting President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday in Damascus.

Von der Leyen, the highest ranking EU official to visit since longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad was ousted in December 2024, is on a regional tour alongside Antonio Costa, who heads the European Council.

Their visit comes as days of deadly clashes between government forces and Syrian Democtratic Forces (SDF) have rocked the north Syrian city of Aleppo.

"Europe will do everything it can to support Syria's recovery and reconstruction," von der Leyen said on X.

A Syrian presidency statement said the two sides discussed cooperation, including on reconstruction, as well as "humanitarian matters and the refugee issue in Europe".

On Thursday, a joint EU-Jordan statement issued on the eve of the EU leaders' arrival in Damascus said that "we will continue working together in support of a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition".

Syria is struggling to forge a new path after years of war sparked by a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2011.

Several EU officials have visited Syria since Assad's ouster by Sharaa's forces more than a year ago, and the EU has removed economic sanctions in place under Assad.

In March, the EU pledged nearly 2.5 billion euros in aid for Syria for 2025 and 2026.

Von der Leyen and Costa were also visiting Lebanon on Friday.

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

    Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

  2. Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

    Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

  3. Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

    Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

  4. Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

    Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?

  5. Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute

    Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute
Recommended
New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown
Trump pitches Venezuela oil to US majors — and hits skepticism

Trump pitches Venezuela oil to US majors — and hits skepticism
Syrian army says stopping operations in Aleppos Sheikh Maqsud: state media

Syrian army says stopping operations in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsud: state media
Syrian Army begins operation against SDF

Syrian Army begins operation against SDF
SDF refuse to leave Syrias Aleppo after truce

SDF refuse to leave Syria's Aleppo after truce
Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to direct Board of Peace for Gaza

Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to direct Board of Peace for Gaza
Khamanei slams ‘vandals’ as Iran rocked by protests

Khamanei slams ‘vandals’ as Iran rocked by protests
WORLD New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

New protests erupt in Iran despite internet shutdown

Iranians took to the streets in new protests Friday to press the biggest movement against the Islamic republic in more than three years, as authorities sustained an internet blackout as part of a crackdown that has left dozens dead.
ECONOMY Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Inflation in Türkiye to drop below 20 pct in 2026, Şimşek said

Türkiye's inflation will continue to decline, the main goal is to bring it below 20 percent in 2026, the treasury and finance minister said Friday.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in Super Cup

One of the world's most storied rivalries will take center stage on Jan. 10, when Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe face off in the Turkish Super Cup final at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.
﻿