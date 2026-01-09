EU chief von der Leyen says Europe to do 'everything it can' to support Syria

DAMASCUS

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Europe would do everything possible to assist Syria's recovery and reconstruction, after meeting President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday in Damascus.

Von der Leyen, the highest ranking EU official to visit since longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad was ousted in December 2024, is on a regional tour alongside Antonio Costa, who heads the European Council.

Their visit comes as days of deadly clashes between government forces and Syrian Democtratic Forces (SDF) have rocked the north Syrian city of Aleppo.

"Europe will do everything it can to support Syria's recovery and reconstruction," von der Leyen said on X.

A Syrian presidency statement said the two sides discussed cooperation, including on reconstruction, as well as "humanitarian matters and the refugee issue in Europe".

On Thursday, a joint EU-Jordan statement issued on the eve of the EU leaders' arrival in Damascus said that "we will continue working together in support of a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition".

Syria is struggling to forge a new path after years of war sparked by a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2011.

Several EU officials have visited Syria since Assad's ouster by Sharaa's forces more than a year ago, and the EU has removed economic sanctions in place under Assad.

In March, the EU pledged nearly 2.5 billion euros in aid for Syria for 2025 and 2026.

Von der Leyen and Costa were also visiting Lebanon on Friday.